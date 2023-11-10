King to feature on the front page of Big Issue ahead of 75th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to feature on the front page of Big Issue ahead of 75th birthday

By Press Association
The King will appear on the front page of the Big Issue magazine (PA/Aaron Chown)
The King will feature on the front page of the Big Issue magazine to mark the launch of the Coronation Food Project.

Charles is to use his milestone 75th birthday to officially launch the scheme which aims to support the nation during the cost-of-living crisis by redistributing food destined for landfills.

The Big Issue’s article will be published on Monday, ahead of the King’s birthday on Tuesday and in the piece, Charles notes his concern for the amount of food waste across the country.

Coronation Food Project
The cover of The Big Issue featuring a portrait of King Charles (PA/Rankin/Rankin Creative)

The King says: “Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste – and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.

“It is my great hope that this Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that – rescuing more surplus food, and distributing it to those who need it most.”

The magazine also spoke to Baroness Louise Casey and Dame Martina Milburn, co-chairs of The Coronation Food Project, giving a snapshot of food insecurity across the UK and shedding light on organisations that are supporting those in need.

The Big Issue’s cover photo was captured by acclaimed British photographer Rankin in the Clarence House Gardens in October 2023.

The article also showcases the official emblem of The Coronation Food Project, which was created by designer Sir Jony Ive and his creative collective LoveFrom.

An animation featuring The Coronation Food Project will also be displayed for 10 minutes in Piccadilly Circus in London at 5.30pm on the King’s birthday.