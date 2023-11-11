What the papers say – November 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – November 11

By Press Association
Pro-Palestine marches and a plea from the Prime Minister to respect Armistice Day lead the front pages of newspapers on Saturday.

The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express echo calls from Rishi Sunak, who asked people taking part in a pro-Palestine protest in London to do so “respectfully and peacefully”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Metropolitan Police are ready to use force against protesters with a million people expected to march across London.

The Daily Mirror reports there will be 2,000 police to help keep the peace during the planned demonstrations with police standing guard at the Cenotaph.

The Independent leads with calls from military chiefs defending the right for the pro-Palestine protest to go ahead and urging Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “back off”.

The i says Ms Braverman is facing the sack for “going rogue” as Mr Sunak prepares a cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports business taxes are set to fall as data showed the British economy flatlining.

The divorce between Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Sara McDonald has been finalised in a “mega-expensive settlement”, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a supermarket has replaced self-service tills with “some actual people”.