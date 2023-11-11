Chelsea will be fighting for titles sooner rather than later – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea will be fighting for titles sooner rather than later – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Chelsea to come back with a strong challenge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Pep Guardiola expects Chelsea to be back challenging for the title in the near future.

Chelsea last won the Premier League during Guardiola’s first season at Manchester City in 2016-17.

Since then it is City who have dominated the competition, taking the crown in five of the past six campaigns.

Manchester City celebrate with the Premier League trophy
Chelsea did edge out City in the 2021 Champions League final but there has been plenty of turbulence at the London club since, and they currently sit 10th in the table.

Guardiola, who takes his side to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, said: “Chelsea remain one of the more important teams in England.

“It’s true that in the Premier League they were not close to winning it in these last seasons but they’re still one of the strongest teams, there’s no doubts about that.

“I see that in the last games they are alive, they have good spirit, they are aggressive, they have a good pattern. The quality is there.

“It’s one of the toughest games that we have during the season. Sooner or later Chelsea will be there fighting for the titles, and I guess sooner than later.”

Chelsea have had a rocky start to the campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino but Guardiola has no doubt they will come on strong.

He said: “It’s normal. They are getting better. Every manager needs his time – it’s a new club, new players but they’ll be a top contender because the quality in all departments is there.”

Cole Palmer celebrates a goal
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer left City in August (Richard Sellers/PA)

Two of Chelsea’s better performers this season have been the former City pair of Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

City academy product Palmer, 21, switched clubs in August having grown frustrated at a lack of opportunities at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said: “The reason why was that he wanted game time. Now he has it, so congratulations.

“He’s a guy who came from the academy and if he is having success it’s good for him and we wish him the best. I’m really pleased for him.”

Sterling won four Premier League titles and the FA Cup at City and Guardiola recognises him as a dangerman this weekend.

Guardiola said: “He’s playing really good, he’s back in his best moments, best performance, (from) what I’ve seen lately.

“He always creates incredible dangers for the opponents.”