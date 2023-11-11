Wildlife refuge pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildlife refuge pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink

By Press Association
Shad Hanohano, from left, Leilani Fagner and their daughter Meleana Hanohano view the pink water at the Kealia Pond (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)
Shad Hanohano, from left, Leilani Fagner and their daughter Meleana Hanohano view the pink water at the Kealia Pond (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

A pond in Hawaii has turned so bubble-gum pink it could be from the set of Barbie – but the bizarre phenomenon is no cause for a dance party.

Drought may be to blame for the strange hue, scientists say, and they are warning people against entering the water or drinking it.

Staff at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui have been monitoring the pink water since October 30.

Bret Wolfe, the refuge manager, said: “I just got a report from somebody that was walking on the beach, and they called me up like: ‘There’s something weird going on over here.’”

Pink pond
The pond at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui has grown pink (Leslie Diamond via AP)

Mr Wolfe was concerned the bright pink could be a sign of an algae bloom, but lab tests found toxic algae was not causing the colour. Instead, an organism called halobacteria might be the culprit.

Halobacteria are a type of archaea or single-celled organism that thrive in bodies of water with high levels of salt.

The salinity inside the Kealia Pond outlet area is currently greater than 70 parts per thousand, which is twice the salinity of seawater.

Mr Wolfe said the lab will need to conduct a DNA analysis to definitively identify the organism.

Maui’s drought is likely contributing to the situation. Normally Waikapu Stream feeds into Kealia Pond and raises water levels there, but Mr Wolfe said that has not happened in a long time.

Pink pond
The unusual colouring has proven a draw for tourists (The Maui News via AP)

When it rains, the stream will flow into Kealia’s main pond and then into the outlet area that is now pink. This will reduce the salinity and potentially change the water’s colour.

“That might be what makes it go away,” Mr Wolfe said.

No-one at the refuge has seen the pond this colour before – not even volunteers who have been around it for 70 years. The pond has been through periods of drought and high salinity before, though, and Mr Wolfe is not sure why the colour has changed now.

Curious visitors have flocked to the park after photos of the pink pond appeared on social media.

“We prefer that they come to hear about our our mission conserving native and endangered waterbirds and our wetland restorations. But no, they’re here to see the pink water,” Wolfe joked.

He understands people’s fascination.

“If that’s what gets them there, it’s OK,” he said. “It is neat.”

The wildlife refuge is a wetland that provides nesting, feeding and resting habitat to the endangered Hawaiian stilt, known as aeo, and the Hawaiian coot, or alae keokeo. It also hosts migratory birds during the winter.

The water does not appear to be harming the birds, Mr Wolfe added.

As a wildlife refuge, people are not supposed to wade into the pond or let their pets in the water regardless of its colour.

But officials are taking an extra precaution to warn people not to enter the water or eat any fish caught there because the source of the colour has yet to be identified.