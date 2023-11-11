Family and friends gather for funeral of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family and friends gather for funeral of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

By Press Association
Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Family and friends have gathered for the funeral of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death as she made her way to school in Croydon, south London.

The service for the teenager who was fatally attacked on September 27 was held on Saturday at the New Life Christian Centre, Croydon.

Her coffin was brought to the service in a white carriage drawn by four white horses with pink plumes.

Elianne Andam death
Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The pallbearers who accompanied the coffin into the church were dressed in dark suits with white shirts and pink ties.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Elianne’s aunts Regina Boafo and Ruby Paintsil said it would be a celebration of her life because “she’s a girl that liked to bring joy to people’s lives”.

Ms Painsil told the BBC her niece wanted to “defend the voiceless and said: “She doesn’t like injustice; she likes justice for people.

“Every time she’d get in trouble (it was) fighting for someone else.”

She added that the service would be a celebration and said: “If Elianne was here she’d say ‘go on, have fun, don’t break down’, and things like that.”

Ms Boafo added: “It will be nice to celebrate it and for us, she will forever remain in our hearts – she can never be gone.”

Ms Paintsil said that Elianne’s mother, Dorcas Andam, was trying to be strong and added: “She is broken a lot … we have to keep comforting her. She hasn’t been herself, every day broken into pieces.”

Previously, Elianne’s family said in a statement: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Elianne had met up with two female friends on her way to school before she was “brutally” attacked.

Elianne Andam death
People lay flowers near the scene in Croydon, south London, where Elianne Andam was attacked (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, had removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but Elianne could not be saved.

A special post-mortem examination showed she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Elianne Andam death
Stormzy joins people attending a vigil outside the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon for Elianne Andam (Yui Mok/PA)

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Elianne’s murder and will face trial on April 29.

A candle-lit vigil attended by the rapper Stormzy was held outside the Whitgift shopping centre a week after her death.