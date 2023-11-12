What the papers say – November 12 By Press Association November 12 2023, 1.30am Share What the papers say – November 12 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4810401/what-the-papers-say-november-12/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) Calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman feature alongside the fallout from protests on Armistice Day on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers. The Sunday Telegraph relays the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said far-right protesters and Hamas sympathisers “disrespect our heroes”. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Sunak: Far-Right thugs and Hamas sympathisers disrespect our heroes'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/O42QQQKhpA— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 11, 2023 The Sunday Times reports that “thugs hijack Armistice Day” while the Sunday Express runs with the headline “dignity and dishonour”. SUNDAY TIMES: Hate, intolerance and arrests as thugs hijack Armistice Day #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wpuupZ5Tv1— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 11, 2023 Sunday Express front page: Dignity and dishonourhttps://t.co/CXDyckaiTE#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o5I5sN00jh— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 11, 2023 The Sun on Sunday also leads with coverage of the scenes near the Cenotaph, saying 126 people were arrested and nine police officers were hurt in clashes. THE SUN: Despicable #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i8yL1hbgEC— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 11, 2023 The Sunday Mirror calls on the Prime Minister to “sack” Ms Braverman after “ugly scenes” on Armistice Day, while the Sunday People says “Braverman must go”. Sunday's front page: Sack her now https://t.co/XIkbgk2zpY#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iyQBiWcKFm— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 11, 2023 SUNDAY PEOPLE: Look what you’ve done #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lbQ0vgIJzN— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 11, 2023 The Independent concentrates on far-right “thugs” who shamed Ms Braverman at the Cenotaph. The Mail on Sunday reports that Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was mobbed by protesters as he tried to return home on Saturday. The Daily Star Sunday features a story on the “Somerset Gimp” who it says is stalking two women. Tomorrow's front page: 'Our gimp terror'https://t.co/NeQC1QTTYa #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TjvF3wqGkz— Daily Star (@dailystar) November 11, 2023