What the papers say – November 12

Calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman feature alongside the fallout from protests on Armistice Day on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph relays the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said far-right protesters and Hamas sympathisers “disrespect our heroes”.

The Sunday Telegraph relays the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said far-right protesters and Hamas sympathisers "disrespect our heroes".

The Sunday Times reports that “thugs hijack Armistice Day” while the Sunday Express runs with the headline “dignity and dishonour”.

The Sunday Times reports that "thugs hijack Armistice Day".

The Sun on Sunday also leads with coverage of the scenes near the Cenotaph, saying 126 people were arrested and nine police officers were hurt in clashes.

The Sunday Mirror calls on the Prime Minister to “sack” Ms Braverman after “ugly scenes” on Armistice Day, while the Sunday People says “Braverman must go”.

The Independent concentrates on far-right “thugs” who shamed Ms Braverman at the Cenotaph.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was mobbed by protesters as he tried to return home on Saturday.

The Daily Star Sunday features a story on the “Somerset Gimp” who it says is stalking two women.