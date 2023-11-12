In Pictures: The King’s life year by year as he prepares for 75th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: The King’s life year by year as he prepares for 75th birthday

By Press Association
Princess Elizabeth with baby Prince Charles, and Charles at his coronation (PA)
Princess Elizabeth with baby Prince Charles, and Charles at his coronation (PA)

The King’s life – from newborn baby prince in his mother’s arms to a crowned monarch sitting on his throne – has been celebrated with a collection of photos from every one of his 75 years.

Charles, who reaches his milestone three-quarter century birthday on Tuesday, is pictured being held in the air as an eight-month old by his proud father the Duke of Edinburgh in 1949.

Childhood portraits show the young future King striding along in a kilt just before his seventh birthday in 1955, and spending time with his family at Windsor Castle in 1959.

Royalty – Prince Charles Presented to the World – Windlesham Moor
Baby Prince Charles is lifted up by his father the then-Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windlesham Moor, then their country home, in Surrey in 1949 (PA)

Charles, the nation’s longest-serving heir apparent, acceded to the throne on September 8 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles, striding along in a kilt, pictured for his seventh birthday in 1955 (PA)

His 75th birthday comes 14 months after his accession, and will be celebrated with public gun salutes and a private dinner in London.

In the collection of images compiled by the PA news agency, the then-Prince of Wales, on the brink of adulthood in 1966, smiles broadly as he stands behind a chair in a library, wearing Balmoral tartan, in a portrait commissioned ahead of his 18th birthday.

The Prince of Wales, wearing the Balmoral tartan, posing for a portrait commissioned for his 18th birthday in 1966 (Godfrey Argent/PA)

Other more unusual shots capture Charles in scuba gear diving under the Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada in 1975 during a half-hour mission in freezing conditions.

The Prince of Wales diving under the arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada
The Prince of Wales diving under the ice at Resolute Bay, Canada (PA)

In 1976, he sports a new look, appearing with a full beard while riding a horse as he attends the Badminton Horse Trials.

Charles sporting a new beard at Badminton, during the horse trials in 1976 (PA)

In the 1980s, he married Lady Diana Spencer, and the pair are pictured together on a royal tour to Canada.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Montague, Prince Edward Island, Canada in 1983
The then-Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Montague, Prince Edward Island, Canada in 1983 (Ron Bell/PA)

In 1988, he put any inhibitions aside and took to the dancefloor to have a go at breakdancing in front of a crowd of young people in Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex during a Youth Meets Industry course for 300 unemployed people, organised by his Prince’s Trust, now renamed the King’s Trust.

The Prince of Wales trying his hand at breakdancing, to the delight of youngsters at a disco in Middleton-on-Sea
The then-Prince of Wales trying his hand at breakdancing, to the delight of youngsters at a disco in Middleton-on-Sea (Ron Bell/PA)

Almost a decade later he was surrounded by the Spice Girls as the pop stars posed with the then-heir to throne at a royal gala in Manchester in 1997.

Charles with the Spice Girls at the Royal Gala celebrating the Princes Trust 21st Anniversary in Manchester in 1997
Charles with the Spice Girls at the Royal Gala celebrating the Princes Trust 21st Anniversary in Manchester in 1997 (John Giles/PA)

In 2006, Charles is shown in happier family times with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sovereign’s Parade, marking the completion of Harry’s officer training.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall speaking to Prince William and Prince Harry before leaving Sandhurst Royal Military Academy after Harry's Sovereign's Parade
The then-Prince of Wales speaking to Prince William and Prince Harry before leaving Sandhurst Royal Military Academy after Harry’s Sovereign’s Parade (PA)

Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla and his wife of 18 years, were snapped playfully wearing carnival masks at an Elephant Family charity event at Clarence House in 2013.

The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the Elephant Family charity in 2013
The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the Elephant Family charity in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In 2022, the King’s life changed immeasurably on the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and he acceded to the throne.

The King follows the state gun carriage as it carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremonial procession to her state funeral
The King follows the state gun carriage as it carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremonial procession to her state funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charles led the nation in grieving for its longest-reigning monarch as he stepped up to the role for which he been groomed since birth.

King Charles III seated in the coronation chair, wearing St Edward's Crown
Charles seated in the coronation chair, wearing St Edward’s Crown (Aaron Chown/PA)

And in 2023, the year of his 75th birthday, he was anointed and crowned with all the traditional splendour of a coronation.