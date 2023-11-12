In Pictures: The King’s life year by year as he prepares for 75th birthday

The King’s life – from newborn baby prince in his mother’s arms to a crowned monarch sitting on his throne – has been celebrated with a collection of photos from every one of his 75 years.

Charles, who reaches his milestone three-quarter century birthday on Tuesday, is pictured being held in the air as an eight-month old by his proud father the Duke of Edinburgh in 1949.

Childhood portraits show the young future King striding along in a kilt just before his seventh birthday in 1955, and spending time with his family at Windsor Castle in 1959.

Baby Prince Charles is lifted up by his father the then-Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windlesham Moor, then their country home, in Surrey in 1949 (PA)

Charles, the nation’s longest-serving heir apparent, acceded to the throne on September 8 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles, striding along in a kilt, pictured for his seventh birthday in 1955 (PA)

His 75th birthday comes 14 months after his accession, and will be celebrated with public gun salutes and a private dinner in London.

In the collection of images compiled by the PA news agency, the then-Prince of Wales, on the brink of adulthood in 1966, smiles broadly as he stands behind a chair in a library, wearing Balmoral tartan, in a portrait commissioned ahead of his 18th birthday.

The Prince of Wales, wearing the Balmoral tartan, posing for a portrait commissioned for his 18th birthday in 1966 (Godfrey Argent/PA)

Other more unusual shots capture Charles in scuba gear diving under the Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada in 1975 during a half-hour mission in freezing conditions.

The Prince of Wales diving under the ice at Resolute Bay, Canada (PA)

In 1976, he sports a new look, appearing with a full beard while riding a horse as he attends the Badminton Horse Trials.

Charles sporting a new beard at Badminton, during the horse trials in 1976 (PA)

In the 1980s, he married Lady Diana Spencer, and the pair are pictured together on a royal tour to Canada.

The then-Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Montague, Prince Edward Island, Canada in 1983 (Ron Bell/PA)

In 1988, he put any inhibitions aside and took to the dancefloor to have a go at breakdancing in front of a crowd of young people in Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex during a Youth Meets Industry course for 300 unemployed people, organised by his Prince’s Trust, now renamed the King’s Trust.

The then-Prince of Wales trying his hand at breakdancing, to the delight of youngsters at a disco in Middleton-on-Sea (Ron Bell/PA)

Almost a decade later he was surrounded by the Spice Girls as the pop stars posed with the then-heir to throne at a royal gala in Manchester in 1997.

Charles with the Spice Girls at the Royal Gala celebrating the Princes Trust 21st Anniversary in Manchester in 1997 (John Giles/PA)

In 2006, Charles is shown in happier family times with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sovereign’s Parade, marking the completion of Harry’s officer training.

The then-Prince of Wales speaking to Prince William and Prince Harry before leaving Sandhurst Royal Military Academy after Harry’s Sovereign’s Parade (PA)

Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla and his wife of 18 years, were snapped playfully wearing carnival masks at an Elephant Family charity event at Clarence House in 2013.

The then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the Elephant Family charity in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In 2022, the King’s life changed immeasurably on the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and he acceded to the throne.

The King follows the state gun carriage as it carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremonial procession to her state funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charles led the nation in grieving for its longest-reigning monarch as he stepped up to the role for which he been groomed since birth.

Charles seated in the coronation chair, wearing St Edward’s Crown (Aaron Chown/PA)

And in 2023, the year of his 75th birthday, he was anointed and crowned with all the traditional splendour of a coronation.