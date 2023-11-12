Bomber Command survivor, 100, keeps ‘memories alive’ with tribute to comrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bomber Command survivor, 100, keeps ‘memories alive’ with tribute to comrades

By Press Association
Centenarian Clifford Storr hopes to keep ‘memories alive’ by paying tribute to his fallen comrades (Care UK)
A centenarian who is one of the last surviving air crew from the Second World War Bomber Command said it is important to keep “memories alive” after honouring fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day.

Clifford Storr, 100, a resident at Care UK’s Seccombe Court in Banbury, fulfilled his wish to visit the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) and pay tribute to those who served with him, which he described as “a day to remember”.

Mr Storr laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence to remember his fallen comrades, calling the experience “humbling”.

“It was a day to remember. It was such a thrill to be taken to the IBCC. Keeping these memories alive is so important,” Mr Storr said.

WWII veteran sat in wheelchair
Clifford StorrMr Storr fulfilled his wish of visiting the International Bomber Command Centre (Care UK)

“Meeting other retired RAF personnel was an honour as well as being able to lay a wreath for all the fallen soldiers, especially locating the names of two of my crew members who did not survive, and placing a poppy for them was humbling.”

The centenarian travelled in style in a limousine along with members of Seccombe Court to the IBCC where he saw the Memorial Spire and Walls of Names.

Mr Storr joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) aged 17 and in 1942 trained as a Lancaster Bomber navigator – becoming a flight lieutenant at RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

Mr Storr, who survived a crash landing uninjured and completed two tours in Germany as well as more than 50 operations, said the hardest part of the war was losing his friends.

He said he “never knew if it was his turn next and would see the empty places at breakfast the next morning”.

The IBCC, in Lincoln, recognises the contributions of Bomber Command and hopes to teach future generations about its role in the Second World War.

WWII veteran sat in wheelchair next to memorial statues
Mr Storr laid a wreath and a moment of silence held for friends and comrades he lost during WWII (Care UK)

Mr Storr was greeted by IBCC chief executive Nicky van der Drift as well as former air chief marshal Sir Michael Graydon, retired air vice-marshal Paul Robinson and former RAF officer Sidney MacFarlane.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “It was important for us to help grant his wish to honour those who have served in the military just like he has.

“Here at Seccombe Court, we recognise the importance of paying tribute to those who served in the Armed Forces, as many of the residents have, especially in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

“We want to say a massive thank you to the International Bomber Command Centre for helping Clifford fulfil his wish and continuing to keep an important part of history alive and ensure people like Clifford’s legacy is remembered for generations to come.”