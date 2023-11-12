In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

By Press Association
Members of the royal family led by the King attend the Remembrance Sunday service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Members of the royal family led by the King attend the Remembrance Sunday service (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The King has led the country in remembering those who have fallen in conflict in a moving ceremony in central London.

Charles was joined by his son the Prince of Wales in laying a wreath as part of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior politicians also took part in the service.

Chelsea Pensioners prepare in Horse Guards
Chelsea Pensioners prepare in Horse Guards to take part in the Remembrance Sunday service (Victoria Jones/PA)
Veterans in Horse Guards
Veterans in Horse Guards ahead of the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Royal Air Force service dog waits in Horse Guards
A Royal Air Force service dog waits in Horse Guards to take part at the Cenotaph (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Cenotaph ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service
The Cenotaph ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Veterans on Whitehall prepare to take part in the service
Veterans on Whitehall prepare to take part (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the Royal Navy move into position for the service
Members of the Royal Navy move into position (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the military form up on Parliament Street
Members of the military form up on Parliament Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) hold wreaths during the service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during the Remembrance Sunday service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen and the Princess of Wales watch proceedings from a balcony
The Queen and the Princess of Wales watch proceedings from a balcony (Yui Mok/PA)
The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph
The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charles lays his wreath at the Cenotaph
Charles lays his wreath at the Cenotaph (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the ceremony
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Members of the military and veterans take part in a parade
Members of the military and veterans take part in a parade on Whitehall (Aaron Chown/PA)
Veterans wait to take part in the Remembrance Sunday service
Veterans wait to take part in the Remembrance Sunday service (Jeff Moore/PA)
Standards are lowered during the service at the Cenotaph
Standards are lowered during a service at the Cenotaph in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
The Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf lays a wreath as he attends a Remembrance Sunday event in Edinburgh
First Minister Humza Yousaf lays a wreath as he attends a Remembrance Sunday event in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)