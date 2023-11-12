France must rise up against ‘unbearable resurgence of antisemitism’, says Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France must rise up against ‘unbearable resurgence of antisemitism’, says Macron

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned a rise in antisemitism in the country since the start of the Israel-Hamas war (Ludovic Marin/pool/AP)
President Emmanuel Macron has called on the French people to rise up against anti-Jewish acts ahead of a march in the capital to protest against rising antisemitism.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and numerous other politicians are to attend the march on Sunday.

Paris authorities have deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest, which was called by the leaders of the Senate and parliament’s lower house, the National Assembly, amid an alarming increase in anti-Jewish acts in France since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas last month.

French authorities have registered more than 1,000 acts against Jews around the country in a month since the conflict in the Middle East began.

In a letter addressed to the French people, Mr Macron vowed that perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished.

Emmanuel Macron
After marking Armistice Day on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron said a France where its Jewish citizens are afraid ‘is not France’ (Mohammed Badra/pool/AP)

“A France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France,” he said in the letter, published in Le Parisien newspaper.

He called on the country to remain “united behind its values… and work for peace and security for all in the Middle East”.

He noted that 40 French citizens were killed in the initial Hamas attack, and eight remain missing or held hostage.

“To this pain of the nation has been added the unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism,” he said.

Mr Macron said he will attend the protest “in my heart and in spirit”, but not in person.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is likely to attend the march amid fierce criticism that her once-pariah National Rally party has failed to shake off its antisemitic heritage despite growing political legitimacy.

As of Saturday, officials counted 1,247 antisemitic acts in France since October 7 – nearly three times as many as for the whole of 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.