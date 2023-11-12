Thunberg joins tens of thousands on streets of Amsterdam for climate protest

Tens of thousands of people have marched through the streets of Amsterdam calling for more action to tackle climate change, in a mass protest just 10 days before a national election.

Organisers claimed 70,000 people took part in the march and called it the biggest climate protest ever held in the Netherlands.

Activist Greta Thunberg was among those walking through the historic heart of the Dutch capital. She and former European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans, who now leads a centre-left, two-party bloc in the election campaign, were among speakers who addressed the crowd behind the landmark Rijksmuseum.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the march (Peter Dejong/AP)

The march was organised by the Climate Crisis Coalition, which said in a statement: “We live in a time of crises, all of which are the result of the political choices that have been made. It has to be done and it can be done differently.”

While the coalition included the Fridays for Future youth movement, protesters were all ages and included a large contingent of medics in white coats carrying a banner emblazoned with the text: “Climate crisis = health crisis.”

Medic Laura Sonneveld said: “I am a paediatrician. I’m here standing up for the rights of children. Children are the first to be affected by climate change.”

Organisers said 70,000 people joined the protest (Peter Dejong/AP)

Margje Weijs, a Spanish teacher and youth coach, said: “It is time for us to protest about government decisions. I hope this influences the election.”

Tackling climate change is one of the key policy areas for political parties contesting the November 22 general election.