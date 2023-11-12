Robert Lewandowski rescues Barcelona as Inter Milan retake Serie A top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Robert Lewandowski rescues Barcelona as Inter Milan retake Serie A top spot

By Press Association
Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Barcelona beat Alaves (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski struck twice as Barcelona beat Alaves (Joan Monfort/AP)

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Spanish champions Barcelona recovered from an early shock to beat Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Teenager Samu Omorodion stunned Barca when he struck after just 18 seconds at the Olympic Stadium following a mistake by Ilkay Gundogan.

Samu then missed a gilt-edged chance to double the lead but the hosts hit back with a Lewandowski header in the 52nd minute and then won it when the Pole added a penalty 12 minutes from time.

Barca remain third in the table, four points adrift of leaders Girona and two behind Real Madrid.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 with goals from Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Lino. Gerard Moreno had given Villarreal a 20th-minute lead at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Ayoze Perez cancelled out an Ivan Rakitic opener as Real Betis claimed a 1-1 draw in their derby at Sevilla.

Italian champions Napoli conceded a late goal to slip to a surprise 1-0 home loss to Empoli. Viktor Kovalenko scored the clincher for the visitors in stoppage time, leaving Napoli fourth in Serie A.

Inter Milan returned to the top of the table as they beat Frosinone 2-0 with goals from Federico Dimarco and Hakan Calhanoglu, the latter from the penalty spot, either side of half-time.

Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1 to climb above their opponents in the table. Nicolas Gonzalez scored the winner from the penalty spot after 48 minutes.

The Lazio-Roma derby clash ended goalless while Ederson’s stoppage-time equaliser ensured Atalanta left Udinese with a 1-1 draw.

Bayer Leverkusen reclaimed leadership of the Bundesliga with an emphatic 4-0 win over bottom side Union Berlin.

Alejandro Grimaldo, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah and Nathan Tella were all on target for Xabi Alonso’s side, who moved back above Bayern Munich.

An early goal from Xavi Simons gave RB Leipzig a 1-0 win over Freiburg while Werder Bremem and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a 2-2 draw.

In France, struggling Lyon finally claimed their first Ligue 1 win of the season as a Jake O’Brien header gave them a 1-0 win at 10-man Rennes.

The hosts had Guela Doue sent off for a dangerous tackle after just five minutes and Lyon eventually made their numerical advantage count through Irishman O’Brien in the 67th minute.

Lille moved up to fourth with a 1-1 draw at home to Toulouse while Clermont won their basement battle with Lorient 1-0. Metz beat Nantes 3-1 and Lens edged out Marseille 1-0 with a last-minute Jonathan Gradit winner.