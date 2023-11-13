UK millennials ‘still wearing economic scars of 2008 financial crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK millennials ‘still wearing economic scars of 2008 financial crisis’

By Press Association
A report found UK millennials are now on lower incomes than those before the financial crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A report found UK millennials are now on lower incomes than those before the financial crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A transatlantic divide has opened up in the living standards of millennials as those in the US fare better than Britons affected by the 2008 global financial crisis, according to new research.

People in the UK born in the late 1980s and early 1990s are still earning no more than those born in the 1970s did at the same age, the Resolution Foundation think tank noted.

Those now aged in their early 30s have experienced over two decades’ worth of lost progress on pay, it said, with UK millennials now on lower incomes than those before the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, living standards have bounced back for their American counterparts, due to higher household incomes and better income growth for young people in the US, the report said.

The foundation said its latest annual intergenerational audit examines how different generations across the UK have fared over the past 15 years in jobs, pay packets, housing costs, home ownership and wealth accumulation, with a particular focus on millennials on either side of the Atlantic.

To address the current situation, future policy decisions must work for younger generations, “breaking the established trend of income and wealth growth disproportionately benefiting older generations”, report co-author Sophie Hale said.

Disposable incomes of US millennials in their early 30s were 21% higher in 2021 than their predecessors had at the same age in 2007, the report found.

In the UK, incomes for the same group fell by 1% over this period, the report said.

It put slower income progress for young people down to a “more sluggish” economic growth in the UK, resulting in lower overall income growth.

The analysts also said while the age profile of income growth favoured millennials in the US, with incomes of those under 40 growing faster than average, the opposite has been true of the UK.

The report concluded: “Overall, we do not find that improvements to millennials’ living standards in recent years have gone far enough to close generational gaps, or to eradicate the threat to the promise of intergenerational fairness within the UK.

“Across several economic measures, UK millennials have experienced considerably less progress than their US counterparts.

“This lack of progress ultimately results from the combination of a stagnant UK economy, limiting economy-wide prospects for pay and income progression, and millennials (and other younger Britons) getting a disproportionately low share of the rewards that have materialised.”

Sophie Hale, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Young people across advanced economies were hit by the financial crisis, putting a stop to decades of progress where each generation enjoyed higher living standards than their predecessors.

“Fifteen years on, this ‘crisis cohort’ are no longer young. And while many US millennials have bounced back, their counterparts in Britain are still wearing economic scars as they approach middle age.

“Millennials today no longer enjoy higher disposable incomes than previous generations, and are far less likely to be home owners. Instead they are forced to live in high-cost, and often low-security, private rented accommodation that further impedes their living standards.

“The lack of progress made by millennials in the UK shows how important it is to restart meaningful growth in the UK, but also to ensure that policy decisions recognise the need for the country to work for younger generations – breaking the established trend of income and wealth growth disproportionately benefiting older generations.”