What the papers say – November 13

The week has started with a raft of stories on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Armistice weekend protests and conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the link between violent demonstrations during Armistice weekend and the Home Secretary, who has been accused of fuelling far-right hate speech resulting in violence near the Cenotaph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Braverman: The hate marches must end'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/rIehqG3lWp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 12, 2023

The Daily Mail and Daily Express follow suit, honing in on Mrs Braverman and what will happen next.

Presenting Monday’s front page from:#DailyMail Suella comes out fighting For additional #TomorrowsPapersToday and past editions of newspapers and magazines, explore: https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/lrEEIhP59v — The Press Room from TSC News #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) November 12, 2023

The Times and The Sun focus on the “antisemitic yobs” that used the Armistice Day rallies to further their right-wing agenda.

THE TIMES: Arrest antisemitic yobs now, Sunak will tell Met #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tHIxnEDPZD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 12, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak orders major tightening of protest laws after Armistice Day was blighted by hate-filled mobshttps://t.co/tNtIfARAId pic.twitter.com/kPdhG7L6Q0 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 12, 2023

The Daily Mirror and The Metro lead with a statement of “never again” in the wake of the scenes witnessed in London at the weekend.

#TomorrowsPapersToday TEARS FOR THE FALLEN 🔴 Kate's Remembrance pride and pain 🔴 Beleaguered Braverman battles on with praise for police 🔴 I'm Nigel Farage…Get me into there pic.twitter.com/DvodxKLkb7 — Metro (@MetroUK) November 12, 2023

The Financial Times looks to the conflict in the Middle East for its front page.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 13 November https://t.co/aS1A1c7wbL pic.twitter.com/PzsiKFBtlV — Financial Times (@FT) November 12, 2023

The i pivots away from anarchy at the Cenotaph to focus on other issues plaguing the Conservative Party.

I: Hunt considers pre-Christmas tax cuts to lift Tory gloom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7m6o6JphA6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 12, 2023

The Independent splashes on “Thatcher’s ad agency” that has seemingly turned on the “cruel” Conservative Party, backing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for the upcoming general election.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Thatcher’s ad agency turns on ‘cruel’ Tories – and backs Starmer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sc2YGrcRrh — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 12, 2023

The Guardian runs with the “squalid housing” across the UK that is “making (the) NHS crisis worse”.

THE GUARDIAN: Mould and squalid housing ‘making NHS crisis worse’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4IARKygbp1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 12, 2023

And the Daily Star warns about an oncoming “perfect storm” for hayfever sufferers as the seasons change.