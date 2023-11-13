Appeal for witnesses after man set alight in underpass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal for witnesses after man set alight in underpass

By Press Association
West Midlands Police said there had been a ‘shocking attack’ on a man believed to be sleeping rough in Birmingham (PA)
A man believed to be sleeping rough in an underpass in Birmingham has been set on fire, suffering potentially life-changing injuries.

West Midlands Police said the “shocking attack” on the man, who had bedding set alight and then piled on top of him, happened shortly after 9.20am last Tuesday, near the intersection of Hockley Hill and Boulton Middleway.

The man, aged in his 30s, is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering what police said were potentially life-changing injuries to his face and hands.

Underpass appeal pic
A CCTV image released as part of the inquiry (West Midlands Police/PA)

Officers have issued an image of a man who was riding on an electric scooter in the area at the time.

A police statement appealing for witnesses and information said: “We know this image isn’t very clear, and we are working to find further CCTV opportunities, but we hope that this image may prompt someone to come forward with information.

“The man is described as white, 5ft 5in, and wearing a white vest, white hoodie, black gloves, grey jogging bottoms, black shoes and wearing chains.”