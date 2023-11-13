Donald Trump Jr gives evidence again in New York civil fraud trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence again in New York civil fraud trial

By Press Association
Donald Trump Jr in court in New York (Stefan Jeremiah/Pool/AP)
Donald Trump Jr returned to give evidence on Monday as defence lawyers started calling witnesses in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens his father’s property empire.

Donald Trump’s eldest son returned two weeks after state lawyers questioned him during a long stretch of the trial that also featured evidence from the former president and Donald Trump Jr’s siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump.

“You thought you were rid of me, your honour,” he quipped in the witness box.

Trump Jr, a Trump Organisation executive vice president, originally gave evidence on November 1 and 2.

He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York attorney general Letitia James’ case.

He said he relied on the company’s long-time finance chief and outside accountants to verify their accuracy.

Ms James alleges that Donald Trump, his company and executives including his sons exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others.

The documents were used to secure loans and make deals.

James is seeking more than 300 million dollars (£245 million) in what she says were ill-gotten gains and a ban on defendants doing business in New York.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the defendants committed fraud by inflating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements.

He imposed a punishment that could strip Trump of marquee properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court is allowing the former president to remain in control for now.

The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Donald Trump Jr with members of his legal team (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Their lawyers contend that the state failed to meet “any legal standard” to prove allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

The state rested its case last Wednesday after six weeks of evidence from more than two dozen witnesses, among them company insiders, accountants, bank officials and Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen.

The trial is proceeding after Judge Engoron rebuffed the defence’s request last week to end it early through what is known as a directed verdict.

Judge Engoron did not rule on the request, but indicated the trial would move ahead as scheduled.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise, seeking a verdict clearing Trump and other defendants, argued last Thursday that the state’s case involved only “successful and profitable loan transactions” and that “there is no victim. There is no complainant. There is no injury”.

After giving evidence in early November, Donald Trump Jr echoed his father’s claims that the case was “purely a political persecution” brought by Ms James, a Democrat, to blunt Trump’s chances as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Donald Trump Jr gave evidence earlier in November (Stefan Jeremiah/Pool/AP)

“I think it’s a truly scary precedent for New York, for me, for example, before even having a day in court, I’m apparently guilty of fraud for relying on my accountants to do, wait for it – accounting,” Trump Jr told reporters on November 2.

On Monday, Trump Jr was to be questioned first by the defence lawyers representing him, his father and other defendants.

A state lawyer is also expected to cross-examine him.

Trump Jr is expected to give evidence on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a tax lawyer who also gave evidence as a state witness.

The defence also plans to call several expert witnesses as part of their case in an attempt to refute testimony from state witnesses that Trump’s financial statements afforded him better loan terms and insurance premiums and were a factor in dealmaking.

When he became president in 2017, Donald Trump handed day-to-day management of his company to Eric and Donald Trump Jr and named Trump Jr as a trustee of a trust he established to hold his assets while in office.

In Donald Trump Jr’s prior evidence, when asked if he ever worked on his father’s “statement of financial condition”, he said: “Not that I recall.”

Trump Jr said he signed off on statements as a trustee, but left the work to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief and co-trustee, Allen Weisselberg.

“I had an obligation to listen to the people with intimate knowledge of those things,” he said.

“If they put something forward, I wasn’t working on the document, but if they tell me that it’s accurate, based on their accounting assessment of all of the materials – these people had an incredible intimate knowledge, and I relied on it.”