Protester who threw paint at Israeli embassy ‘said he will probably do it again’

A 75-year-old protester threw red paint at the Israeli embassy on Armistice Day, a court has been told.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, John Harvey, of Pamela Street in Hackney, London, admitted one count of criminal damage.

Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed said Harvey approached the embassy gates on Saturday.

She said: “He threw red paint on the gates, causing £500 worth of damage.”

Harvey covered himself in paint while throwing it, Ms Ahmed said.

She added: “Upon arrest he was cautioned.

“His response to caution was, ‘I will probably do it again’.”

Harvey was bailed by Judge Daniel Sternberg on the condition he does not enter zone one unless he is attending court hearings or probation meetings.

He will appear at the same court for sentencing on December 14.