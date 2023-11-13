Maryanne Trump Barry, former president’s older sister, dies aged 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maryanne Trump Barry, former president’s older sister, dies aged 86

By Press Association
Maryanne Trump Barry was the older sister of Donald Trump (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump’s oldest sister, has died aged 86 at her home in New York.

Until her retirement in 2019, she was a senior judge on the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, a level below the Supreme Court.

New York police said officers were sent to her Manhattan home just before 4.30am and found an 86-year-old woman dead.

The cause of her death was not clear.

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, spoke briefly about his aunt as he left a Manhattan court on Monday, calling it a “rough day for myself and my family”.

Members of the Trump family in 2005 (Jason Szenes/AP)

Mr Trump Jr told reporters after giving evidence in a civil fraud trial that he had been told the news as he pulled up to the court on Monday.

“I’m very close with her grandson. We hang out all the time. And so it’s obviously a rough day for that,” he said.

Before becoming a judge, Ms Barry became an assistant US attorney in 1974 and was nominated to the federal court in New Jersey by former president Ronald Reagan.

She was later elevated to the US Court of Appeals by former president Bill Clinton.

She retired in 2019 amid an investigation into her family’s tax practices.

Ms Barry had stayed largely out of the spotlight during her brother’s presidency, but drew headlines after her niece, Mary Trump, revealed that she had secretly recorded her aunt while promoting a book that denounced the former president.

In the recordings, Ms Barry could be heard sharply criticising her brother, at one point saying the former president “has no principles” and is “cruel”.

The former president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died in 2020 aged 71, and Mr Trump held a service at the White House in his honour.

His older brother, Fred Trump Jr, died of a heart attack aged 42.

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, died in 2022 at the age of 73.