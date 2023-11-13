Police launch murder probe after man found dead in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police launch murder probe after man found dead in Inverness

By Press Association
Police cordon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police cordon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was found dead in Inverness.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found dead on Sunday just after midnight in a home in the Scottish Highlands city.

Mr MacGillivray was described as a “doting father and loving husband”, and police issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen two men leaving the scene.

Officers were called to a property in the St Ninian Drive area around 12.10am, but Mr MacGillivray could not be saved.

A statement from his family said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him. He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Inverness
Ross MacGillivray was found dead just after midnight in a home in Inverness (Police Scotland/PA)

Police launched a murder probe after a post-mortem examination was carried out and issued descriptions of two male suspects.

Two men were seen entering the property at around 10.20pm on Saturday, and they left shortly after midnight, in the direction of the Dalneigh area and the canal, and were believed to be in the St Valery Avenue area at around 12.20am.

Police believe they may have been accompanied by a woman.

The first man was described as black, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble, wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and chunky white trainers.

The second man was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Ross’ family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

“It’s imperative we find out exactly what happened to Ross, and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please bring it to our attention.

“I want to reassure people there will be an increased police presence in the local area while we carry out extensive enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 0031 of Sunday November 12, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.