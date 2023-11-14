What the papers say – November 14

All but one of the mainstream newspapers across Britain have focused on the dumping of Suella Braverman as home secretary and the return of David Cameron.

The i, the Daily Mail and The Guardian have all focused on Rishi Sunak’s big gamble on Mr Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

I: Back to the future: PM gambles on return of David Cameron #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ey4PxDQvXi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023

GUARDIAN: Cameron’s shock return in high stakes reshuffle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/20l5C1x8UX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023

The Independent, The Times, and the Daily Mirror followed the same hook: “Back where we began.”

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Look who’s back as Rishi sacks Suella in right-wing cull #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/unUBhRdutr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023

TIMES: Sunak brings Cameron back from the wilderness #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oT8qmIUd87 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023

The Daily Express, the Daily Telegraph, and the Financial Times splash with the political implications of the Cabinet reshuffle.

EXPRESS: Shock and Awe! Cameron back…but who will speak up for red wall? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KdCKiAhDGs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 14 November https://t.co/2VDcryM3S0 pic.twitter.com/Bqpjb8c583 — Financial Times (@FT) November 13, 2023

The Metro and The Sun carry a pair of catchy headlines.

On tomorrow's front page: Reshuffle shock… recall me Dave – Ex-PM returns as Foreign Sec and Tory rift after Rishi dumps Suella pic.twitter.com/1r7quhTzg5 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2023

The Daily Star opts for a different lead altogether with the “rise of the slapheads”.