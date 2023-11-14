Private parole hearing for one of killers of James Bulger to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Private parole hearing for one of killers of James Bulger to begin

By Press Association
Jon Venables was jailed in 1993 for the murder of James Bulger (PA)
Jon Venables was jailed in 1993 for the murder of James Bulger (PA)

A parole hearing for one of the killers of two-year-old James Bulger will take place behind closed doors over the next two days.

The oral hearing to decide whether Jon Venables can be released after his latest sentence for possessing child abuse images is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chair of the Parole Board for England and Wales Caroline Corby ruled that proceedings should take place in private, in order to respect a long-standing legal order that bans the public identification of Venables.

James’s relatives have also been barred from attending, although victim impact statements will be read as part of the hearing.

In an interview with the Mirror, his mother Denise urged the panel to keep Venables behind bars.

James Bulger
James Bulger was murdered in 1993 (PA)

She told the newspaper: “I have to have hope. I believe parole bosses will see what this man is capable of, what he could inflict on society.

“If his parole is rejected, we will rejoice. It’s been such a long journey. James deserves that justice.”

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson in November 1993 at the age of 10 for the harrowing, brutal murder of toddler James.

He was released on licence in July 2001, and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

Venables was again released in August 2013, and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence.

His most recent parole review was in September 2020.

A decision would normally be given around two weeks after the oral hearing has finished, bar any delays.