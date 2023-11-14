Bid to rescue 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India enters third day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to rescue 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India enters third day

By Press Association
Rescuers are working around the clock to remove debris and extract 40 workers who have been trapped for more than two days after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in northern India (Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force/AP)
Rescuers are working around the clock to remove debris and extract 40 workers who have been trapped for more than two days after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in northern India.

Officials hope to extricate them in the next 24 hours.

A 2ft 6in wide (0.76m) steel pipe will be pushed through an opening of excavated debris with the aid of hydraulic jacks to safely pull out the stranded workers, authorities said.

About 200 rescuers from federal and state disaster relief agencies are using drilling equipment and excavators to reach them.

The tunnel collapsed on Sunday in Uttarakhand, a mountainous state dotted with Hindu temples that attract many pilgrims and tourists.

The tunnel is part of the busy Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

India Tunnel Collapse
Rescuers outside the collapsed road tunnel where 40 workers are trapped (Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force/AP)

Senior government official Ranjit Sinha said falling debris has been hindering the rescue operation and added that they expect to free the workers by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

He said all the workers are alive and have been supplied with water and dry food through a pipeline.

Worried families of the trapped workers have been following the rescue process closely.

Lakshmi Pakhirai, mother of one of the workers, said: “Someone who is there in Uttarakhand called and told us that Souvik is fine and rescue workers have spoken to him. They said he is fine and healthy.”

The collapsed portion of the 2.7-mile (4.5km) tunnel is about 500ft (200m) from the entrance, Karamveer Singh, an official with the National Disaster Response Force, said.

He said rescuers have also established contact with the stranded workers using walkie-talkies, and in one case a written message on paper was sent through the pipeline to communicate with them.

Government official Mr Sinha said the tunnel collapsed due to a landslide.

Most of the workers trapped inside are migrant labourers from across the country.

Uttarakhand sees a huge flow of pilgrims and tourists every year to visit the temples, with the numbers expanding over the years due to the continuous construction of buildings and roads.

In January, state authorities moved hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in more than 600 houses because of the sinking of land in and around Joshimath town in the region.