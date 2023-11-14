Union warns staff ‘picking up tab for poor governance’ amid RTE job loss reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union warns staff ‘picking up tab for poor governance’ amid RTE job loss reports

By Press Association
The Government has been withholding a 40 million euro bailout to RTE (Liam McBurney/PA)
RTE staff are set to pick up the tab for management and governance failures at the broadcaster, unions have warned.

The Trade Union Group (TUG) at RTE has expressed concern at a reported reform plan that includes a move to cut 400 jobs by 2028.

The voluntary redundancy scheme, which would cost around 40 million euro, would reduce staff numbers at RTE by around 20%.

The strategic reform plan, leaked details of which have been reported by RTE News, will also see a number of services reduced at the broadcaster, with some digital radio channels set to be axed.

The plan is due to be published later on Tuesday after director general Kevin Bakhurst briefs staff on the proposals.

It is set to prioritise upgraded technology, live and online content, and move more production outside of Dublin to Cork and other regions in the years ahead.

There will also be more reliance on the independent sector to produce output.

The secretary of the RTE TUG, Cearbhall O Siochain, said a 20% reduction in headcount by way of a voluntary redundancy scheme seemed like “a tall order”.

“The implications here is that staff are picking up the tab for poor governance and bad management by those who’ve walked away on big money,” he told RTE Radio One.

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst
He added: “It’s not really acceptable that staff have to pick up this tab.”

The Government has been withholding a 40 million euro bailout to RTE, to plug a gap created by plummeting licence fee revenue, pending the delivery of the strategic reform plan.

The organisation is facing a loss of between 10-12 million euro this year and, with a shortfall in TV licence revenue projected at 61 million euro across this year and next, Mr Bakhurst has warned that the organisation will run out of cash if further state funding is not made available.

RTE was plunged into crisis in June when the broadcaster revealed it had not correctly declared fees to its then highest-paid earner, Ryan Tubridy.

The scandal widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy
Earlier this year, prior to the emergence of controversies, RTE submitted a request for 34.5 million euro in additional interim funding.

The Government has already allocated 16 million in extra funding for this year in line with recommendations from the state’s financial advice body, NewERA.

However, since the initial request for additional funding, RTE’s revenues have taken a further major hit, with the broadcaster experiencing multimillion-euro losses due to a fall in TV licence payments in the wake of the controversies.

NewERA has recommended an additional 40 million euro in relation to the shortfall of TV licences, but that is being withheld by the Government pending delivery of RTE’s strategic plan.

The Government has also asked RTE to make 21 million euro of efficiencies to make up the gap created by the 61 million euro shortfall in licence fee revenue.

Mr O Siochain said: “Government have a role to play in this. Government have a responsibility to fund a national public service broadcaster, all the signalling from politicians is that it is very important.”

Commenting on the situation on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted the Government would not allow RTE to fail.

“I believe RTE is an essential service, it’s a public service broadcaster and we’re not going to allow it to fail, we’re not going to allow it to cease to operate,” he said.