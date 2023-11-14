Tributes paid to ‘beautiful souls’ after five killed in house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘beautiful souls’ after five killed in house fire

By Press Association
Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of a fatal house fire in Hounslow (George Lithgow/PA)
Tributes have been paid to a family who died following a house fire in west London.

Five people believed to be from the same family, including three children, were killed in the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, on Sunday evening.

The adults who lived at the home have been named locally as Aroen Kishen and his wife Seema, while one of the children has been named locally as Riyan.

One man, believed to be Mr Kishen, left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person remains unaccounted for.

Police and fire officials speak to the press
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson at the scene of the fire (George Lithgow/PA)

A tribute left at the scene on Tuesday from a Mrs Sheldon said: “Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow at hearing the loss of three beautiful souls.

“Forever in our hearts! Good night and god bless.”

Another tribute left at the scene from “year 6“ read: “Dear Riyan. I am so sorry that this has happened to you.

“All crying today and missing you today. You are still part of our family.

“We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven.”

A reduced police cordon remained in place around the house on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police has said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that no arrests have been made.

Residents from the area described seeing smoke on Sunday evening, but were unsure if it was related to Diwali fireworks.

Speaking at a press conference at the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, when asked if he could rule out fireworks as a possible cause of the fatal blaze, said: “At this stage, this is being investigated both by ourselves and specialist fire officers.

“I am not ruling anything out, I don’t think we are in a position to do that.

“We keep an open mind, it is such an early stage and there is an awful lot of work to be done.”