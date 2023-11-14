Tributes paid to ‘beautiful souls’ after five killed in house fire

Tributes have been paid to a family who died following a house fire in west London.

Five people believed to be from the same family, including three children, were killed in the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, on Sunday evening.

The adults who lived at the home have been named locally as Aroen Kishen and his wife Seema, while one of the children has been named locally as Riyan.

One man, believed to be Mr Kishen, left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person remains unaccounted for.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson at the scene of the fire (George Lithgow/PA)

A tribute left at the scene on Tuesday from a Mrs Sheldon said: “Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow at hearing the loss of three beautiful souls.

“Forever in our hearts! Good night and god bless.”

Another tribute left at the scene from “year 6“ read: “Dear Riyan. I am so sorry that this has happened to you.

“All crying today and missing you today. You are still part of our family.

“We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven.”

A reduced police cordon remained in place around the house on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police has said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that no arrests have been made.

Residents from the area described seeing smoke on Sunday evening, but were unsure if it was related to Diwali fireworks.

Speaking at a press conference at the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, when asked if he could rule out fireworks as a possible cause of the fatal blaze, said: “At this stage, this is being investigated both by ourselves and specialist fire officers.

“I am not ruling anything out, I don’t think we are in a position to do that.

“We keep an open mind, it is such an early stage and there is an awful lot of work to be done.”