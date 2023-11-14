World struggling to get on track in fight against climate change, says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World struggling to get on track in fight against climate change, says report

By Press Association
The world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming, a new international report has calculated (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming in 41 of 42 important measurements and is even heading in the wrong direction in six crucial ways, a new international report calculates.

The only bright spot is that global sales of electric vehicles are now on track to match what is needed – along with many other changes – to limit future warming to just another couple of tenths of a degree, according to the State of Climate Action report released Tuesday by the World Resources Institute, Climate Action Tracker, the Bezos Earth Fund and others.

On the flip side, public money spent to create more fossil fuel use is going in the wrong direction and faster than it has in the past, said study co-author Kelly Levin, science and data director at the Bezos Earth Fund.

“This is not the time for tinkering around the edges, but it’s instead the time for radical decarbonisation of all sectors of the economy,” Ms Levin said.

“We are woefully off track and we are seeing the impact of inaction unfold around the world, from extensive wildfire fires in Canada, heat-related deaths across the Mediterranean, record high temperatures in South Asia and so on,” she said.

Later this month, crucial international climate negotiations starting in Dubai will include the first time world negotiators have carried out a global stocktake on how close society is to meeting its 2015 Paris Agreement climate goals.

In advance of the United Nations Cop28 summit, numerous reports from experts are assessing Earth’s progress, or mostly the lack of it, including a US national assessment with hundreds of indicators. Tuesday’s 42 indicators offer one of the grimmest report cards, detailing multiple failures of society.

Climate US National Assessment
A wildfire in Aguanga, California, in October (Ethan Swope/AP)

The report looks at what is needed in several sectors of the global economy – power, transportation, buildings, industry, finance and forestry – to fit in a world that limits warming to 1.5C over pre-industrial times, the goal the world adopted in Paris in 2015.

The globe has already warmed about 1.2C since the mid-19th century.

Six categories – the carbon intensity of global steel production, how many miles passenger cars drive, electric buses sold, loss of mangrove forests, amount of food waste, and public financing of fossil fuel use – are going in the wrong direction, the report said.

Report co-author Joe Thwaites, of the Natural Resources Defence Council environmental group, said: “Fossil fuel consumption subsidies in particular reached an all-time high last year – over a trillion dollars – driven by the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy price spikes.”

Another six categories were considered “off track” but going in the right direction, which is the closest to being on track and better than the 24 measurements that are “well off track”.

Those merely off track include zero-carbon electricity generation, electric vehicles as percentage of the fleet, two- and three-wheel electric vehicle sales, grazing animal meat production, reforestation and share of greenhouse gas emissions with mandatory corporate climate risk reporting requirements.

Climate Indicators
A blast furnace at thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in operation in the late evening in Duisburg, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)

People should be worried that this report is one of “too little, too late”, said Arizona State University climate scientist Katharine Jacobs, who was not part of the report but praised it for being so comprehensive.

“I am not shocked that at a global scale we are not meeting expectations for reducing emissions,” she said.

“We cannot ignore the fact that global commitments to (greenhouse gas) reductions are essentially unenforceable and that a number of major setbacks have taken a toll on our progress.”

When trying to change an economy, the key is to start with “low-hanging fruit, i.e. the sectors of the economy that are easiest to transition and give a big bang for your buck,” said Dartmouth climate scientist Justin Mankin, who was also not part of the report.

However, he said the report shows “we’re really struggling to pick the low-hanging fruit”.