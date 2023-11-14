‘Woman with the flower tattoo’ finally identified 31 years after her murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Woman with the flower tattoo’ finally identified 31 years after her murder

By Press Association
A murder victim dubbed ‘the woman with the flower tattoo’ has been identified as Rita Roberts (Interpol/PA)
A murder victim dubbed “the woman with the flower tattoo” has been identified after 31 years following an international appeal for information.

The body of a woman was found against a grate in a river in Antwerp, Belgium on June 3, 1992, with evidence showing she had been murdered.

She remained unidentified for more than three decades, despite having a tattoo on her left forearm of a black flower with green leaves and with “R’Nick” written underneath.

Belgian, Dutch and German police launched a joint appeal with Interpol in May, Operation Identify Me, attempting to identify 22 women who are believed to have been murdered.

The appeal led to the identification of Rita Roberts, after a family member saw details of her distinctive tattoo and contacted police.

Ms Roberts, who moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in February 1992 when she was 31, last had contact with her relatives via a postcard sent in May that year.

Her family said in a statement: “The news was shocking and heartbreaking. Our passionate, loving and free-spirited sister was cruelly taken away.

Clothing from the murder victim dubbed 'the woman with the flower tattoo'
An image issued by Interpol of clothing from the murder victim dubbed ‘the woman with the flower tattoo’ (Interpol/PA)

“There are no words to truly express the grief we felt at that time, and still feel today.

“Whilst the news has been difficult to process, we are incredibly grateful to have uncovered what happened to Rita.

“We miss her deeply but are thankful for the excellent support and care of Belgium Missing Persons, Antwerp Police, Interpol and Durham Police in the UK.

“This cross-border collaboration has given a missing girl back her identity, and enabled the family to know she is at rest.”

Belgian police are appealing for anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding her death to get in touch via the Interpol website.

The statement from her family continued: “Rita was a beautiful person who adored travelling. She loved her family, especially her nephews and nieces, and always wanted to have a family of her own.

“She had the ability to light up a room, and wherever she went, she was the life and soul of the party. We hope that wherever she is now, she is at peace.”

Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock said: “After 31 years an unidentified murdered woman has been given her name back and some closure has been brought to her family. Such cases underline the vital need to connect police worldwide, especially when missing persons are involved.”