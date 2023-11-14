Minister: New railway station for Bradford is ‘one step closer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Minister: New railway station for Bradford is ‘one step closer’

By Press Association
A new railway station in Bradford is ‘one step closer to becoming a reality’, rail minister Huw Merriman said (Alamy/PA)
A new railway station in Bradford is ‘one step closer to becoming a reality’, rail minister Huw Merriman said (Alamy/PA)

A new railway station in Bradford is “one step closer to becoming a reality”, rail minister Huw Merriman said.

He spoke as the Department for Transport said it will provide £400,000 for a study into how the project could best support regeneration in the West Yorkshire city.

This analysis into the potential for the creation of new homes, jobs and local economic growth will form part of a wider business case for building the station.

Industrial strike
Rail minister Huw Merriman said he has ‘championed the case for a new railway station in Bradford for a long time’ (PA)

The Government’s Network North plan, published last month to outline how money saved by scrapping HS2 north of Birmingham will be spent, said £2 billion will be invested in a new station at Bradford and a new railway line enabling 30-minute journeys to and from Manchester via Huddersfield.

There have been long-standing calls for Bradford’s rail links to be improved.

The Integrated Rail Plan, which rejected proposals for a new station and line serving the city, sparked outrage among local leaders when it was published by the Government in November 2021.

Mr Merriman said: “I have championed the case for a new railway station in Bradford for a long time, and the funding announced today will make this commitment one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Bradford is soon to become the UK’s city of culture, and our scheme to deliver a brand new station and railway line will help attract tourism, unlock access to neighbouring cities and provide the area with the huge regeneration opportunities it deserves to boost connectivity and economic growth.”

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “It is good to see this moving forward. Everyone has worked so hard for so long to get this progressed.

“Improving connectivity for Bradford to the rest of the north is so important to enable greater investment, jobs and opportunities.

“There can be no successful north without Bradford being successful.”

The £400,000 forms part of the devolution deal for West Yorkshire agreed by local leaders and the Government.