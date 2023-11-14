Church of England takes next step towards redress for abuse victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of England takes next step towards redress for abuse victims

By Press Association
The Church of England has taken its next step to addressing victims of abuse through apologies and compensation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Church of England has taken its next step towards putting in place a “robust” scheme to deliver apologies and compensation to abuse victims.

A vote at the church’s parliament – the General Synod – on Tuesday was hailed as the latest move on its commitment to saying sorry to victims and survivors for past failings in safeguarding, following recommendations by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Members approved the first consideration of the draft Redress Measure, which makes legal provision for the creation of a national redress scheme for victims and survivors of Church-related abuse.

The church had already announced in June its commitment to allocate £150 million in funding to be released once the “key parameters” of the scheme are in place.

Bishop Philip Mounstephen, chair of the redress project board, told Synod ahead of Tuesday’s vote: “We bring before you today a draft of the Measure for first consideration which, together, we will all work on in coming months to attempt to convey our heartfelt contrition and deep repentance for the failings of the Church.

“We have harmed many people, and allowed many people to be harmed and we must respond to those people together.”

He later stated that he hoped work can continue towards a scheme that is “robust, fit for purpose and, above all else, provides survivors of Church-based abuse with the redress they most certainly deserve”.

The aim is for victims and survivors to have a clear and simple pathway to access the scheme, with funding and support details worked out by the different bodies involved behind the scenes.

In a bid to reassure parishes worried they might have to pay more than they can afford, a funding formula has been devised, with a means test and a contribution cap meaning “every parish and local accountable body will be included in the process equitably and fairly”.

A further written update on the scheme is expected to be brought to Synod in February next year, with the revised measure expected to return to Synod in July, followed by the final drafting and final approval stages.