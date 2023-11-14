Meta to allow users to delete Threads accounts without losing Instagram

Meta said it will start allowing users to delete or deactivate their Threads accounts without also closing down their Instagram accounts.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post that the change is rolling out on the platform.

Threads was launched in the summer as a rival to Twitter, with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg hoping to scoop up Twitter users unhappy with Elon Musk’s changes to and management of the app, which is now known as X.

Despite early success, with millions of people signing up, many voiced their frustration due to Threads requiring an Instagram account to complete registration, which also meant anyone wishing to delete their Threads account also had to shut down their Instagram account.

Mr Mosseri said in the weeks after launch that Meta was looking to changing the requirement, and in a post to Threads, the Instagram boss confirmed a new option in the app’s settings will enable users to close their Threads profile only.

He said the update is “based on feedback from our Threads community”.

He said a second update is also rolling out to users, which will allow them to switch off a recent feature that sees Threads post also appear on the feeds of other Meta apps – Facebook and Instagram.

“We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads,” Mr Mosseri said.