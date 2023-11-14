Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

By Press Association
Dani Alves (Andre Penner/AP)
Dani Alves (Andre Penner/AP)

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves will face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub last year, a Spanish court said.

The Barcelona-based court said “there was enough evidence to open the trial” considering the statements given to court and the evidence presented in the investigation phase.

A date for the hearings has yet to be set.

Alves, 40, has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

He was indicted by an investigative judge in August.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments.

A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

A judge ordered him to be jailed in January after analysing the initial investigation by authorities and hearing evidence from the alleged victim, witnesses and the player himself.

All of Alves’s bail requests were denied because the court considered him a flight risk.

The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device while awaiting the court’s decision.

Alves’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.