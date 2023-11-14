Ashley Dale’s shooting was ‘act of reckless madness’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ashley Dale’s shooting was ‘act of reckless madness’, court told

By Press Association
Ashley Dale was shot in the early hours of August 21 last year (Family handout/PA)
Ashley Dale was shot in the early hours of August 21 last year (Family handout/PA)

The shooting of a council worker in her home was an “act of reckless madness” but not a targeted attack, the lawyer defending the gunman has told his trial.

James Witham, 41, admits the manslaughter of Ashley Dale, 28, who he fatally shot after forcing his way into her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year and firing a Skorpion machine gun.

But he denies murder, claiming he did not know anyone was in the house when he fired the shots.

In his closing speech at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, Richard Pratt KC, defending Witham, told the jury: “We say a full examination of the evidence tells you, in reality, this was not a deliberate, targeted shooting.

“It was, we readily accept, an act of reckless madness on the part of James Witham which had the most dreadful consequences. The same consequences, in fact, as if Ashley had been shot deliberately.”

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mr Pratt asked why Witham would be chosen to carry out the killing if, as the prosecution allege, there was a conspiracy to murder Miss Dale’s partner Lee Harrison.

He said: “An assassin who can’t shoot straight, does that sound even remotely likely?”

The court has heard Witham fired shots in the dining room and into the kitchen downstairs in the property and fired five shots into the wall of an upstairs spare bedroom.

Mr Pratt said: “He wanted to damage the property in a deranged thought process to send out a message and tragically, very tragically, in so doing one of those shots, discharged as we will see in less than a second, entered the body of Ashley Dale with the most awful consequence.”

He added: “He has admitted, even on his own account, dreadful conduct which brought about the death of a young, aspirational woman in her own home, causing very great bereavement to those who knew her and who loved her.

“He’s told you he did what he did against a background of his and others dealing in class A drugs.

“Even though he may be portrayed by the prosecution as the fall guy, you will have no sympathy for him at all and we recognise that.

“I’m not here to ask you for sympathy, I’m asking you to do your duty as jurors.”

Witham and his co-defendants Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29, deny murdering Miss Dale, conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon – the Skorpion sub-machine gun – and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, denies assisting an offender.