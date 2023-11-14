German government grants loan guarantee to Siemens Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German government grants loan guarantee to Siemens Energy

By Press Association
Two Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia (Steve Helber/AP)
Two Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia (Steve Helber/AP)

The German government has said it is granting a 7.5 billion euro (£6.5 billion) loan guarantee to energy technology company Siemens Energy as part of a 15 billion euro (£13 billion) package to help the firm, an important player in the transition to renewable energy sources.

Siemens Energy sought help from the government as it struggles with problems at its Gamesa wind energy subsidiary, including quality issues with previously installed wind turbines.

The company said on October 26 that “the strong growth in order intake, particularly in the former gas and power business areas, leads to a rising need of guarantees for long-term projects”.

It said it was in talks with partners, including the government, to ensure access to guarantees “to facilitate the anticipated strong growth”.

The government held talks with Siemens Energy, industrial conglomerate Siemens AG – which spun off Siemens Energy in 2020 and retains a minority stake in the company – and with private banks.

The Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that the government’s precondition for helping was “that all stakeholders participate appropriately in safeguarding the company”.

It said the outcome was a package of 15 billion euros in guarantee lines, of which private banks would provide 12 billion euros (£10.4 billion) and with Siemens Energy securing the rest in negotiations with “further stakeholders”.

The government agreed to backstop the bank guarantees to the tune of 7.5 billion euros.

In addition, Siemens Energy and Siemens AG plan to negotiate the sale of shares in a joint venture that would bring in about two billion euros (£1.7 billion) for Siemens Energy, the ministry said.

Siemens Energy will not be able to offer a dividend or pay bonuses to its management while the measures are under way.