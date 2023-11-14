Matt LeBlanc says some of his ‘favourite times’ were spent with Matthew Perry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt LeBlanc says some of his ‘favourite times’ were spent with Matthew Perry

By Press Association
The stars of the American sitcom Friends (Neil Munns/PA)
Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, and said that some of his “favourite times” were spent with the actor.

LeBlanc, 56, played Joey Tribbiani in the hit US sitcom and starred alongside Perry in his role as Joey’s sarcastic and witty best friend Chandler Bing.

On Tuesday, more than two weeks on from Perry’s death, LeBlanc posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram page saying goodbye to his friend.

Alongside a selection of pictures, which showed the pair in their roles, LeBlanc wrote: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free.

“Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

American actor Matt LeBlanc in 2000 (Harvey Anthony Harvey/PA)

Friends cast members LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston gathered for Perry’s funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on November 3, according to US reports.

In a joint statement to US publication People, Perry’s fellow co-stars said they were “utterly devastated” and described their relationship as “more than just cast mates. We are a family”.

Other more minor cast members paid tribute following Perry’s death.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, said in an Instagram statement that she felt “blessed” to have spent creative moments with Perry.

Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria, who played Phoebe’s love interest David in several episodes of the show, said in a video posted to his social media that his “genius” friend Perry had helped to get him sober.

London Evening Standard British Film Awards – Press Room – London
Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)

In 2022, Perry had released his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing where he spoke candidly on dealing with an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Following his death, the Matthew Perry Foundation was set up in the star’s memory, promising to continue his commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

Los Angeles police had responded to a radio call just after 4pm on October 28 for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, the PA news agency understands.

A statement from Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department to PA said they found a “male unconscious in a stand-alone Jacuzzi”.