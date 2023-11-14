Russian convicted over journalist’s death wins pardon after serving in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian convicted over journalist’s death wins pardon after serving in Ukraine

By Press Association
Sergei Khadzhikurbanov in court in Moscow, Russia, in May 2014 (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
A man convicted over the 2006 killing of Russian investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya received a presidential pardon after he did a stint fighting in Ukraine, his lawyer has said.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014 for his role as an accomplice in the killing of Ms Politkovskaya, 48.

She worked for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and wrote stories critical of Kremlin policies during the early years of President Vladimir Putin’s term, the war in Chechnya and human rights abuses.

Ms Politkovskaya was shot and killed in the lift of her Moscow apartment block, triggering outrage at home and in the West, and emphasising the dangers faced by independent journalists in Russia.

Her death on October 7, Mr Putin’s birthday, led to suggestions the shooting – in which the Kremlin denied any role – was done to curry favour with the president.

Four others were also convicted over the killing: gunman Rustam Makhmudov and his uncle, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, who received life in prison, and two of Makhmudov’s brothers, who received 12 and 14 years.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, private military contractors and the Defence Ministry have offered prisoners their freedom in exchange for fighting in the war.

Khadzhikurbanov, a former police detective, was released last year to fight in Ukraine and then signed a Defence Ministry contract to continue serving after his pardon, his lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik told The Associated Press (AP).

He was offered a command position in the military because he was in the “special forces” in the late 1990s and was in “almost all the hot spots”, Mr Mikhalchik said.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, and Ms Politkovskaya’s children, Vera and Ilya, condemned Khadzhikurbanov’s release.

“For us, this ‘pardon’ is not evidence of atonement and repentance of the killer. This is a monstrous fact of injustice. … It is an outrage to the memory of a person killed for her beliefs and professional duty,” they said.

Mr Muratov said the “victims in this case – the children of Anna Politkovskaya and the editors” – were not told in advance about the pardon.

They also condemned Russian authorities for using the law “according to its own perverted understanding”, by giving long prison sentences to political opponents while setting murderers free.

Mr Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 but this year was declared by Russian authorities to be a foreign agent, continuing the country’s moves to suppress critics and independent reporting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that convicts recruited to fight in Ukraine are worthy of pardons.

He said: “Those sentenced, even on grave charges, shed their blood on the battlefield to atone for their crimes.

“They redeem themselves by shedding blood in assault brigades, under bullet fire and shelling.”

Mr Mikhalchik said he was “happy” his client was freed because he never believed he was involved in killing Ms Politkovskaya.

Mr Muratov told the AP that while Khadzhikurbanov “was not the direct perpetrator of the murder of Anna Politkovskaya”, no investigation has taken place to establish who was behind it.

“The person who ordered it is free, and the accomplice to the crime has been pardoned. This is all that can be said about the protection of freedom of speech in Russia,” he said.

Mr Muratov noted it was the second recent example of a prisoner convicted over a killing winning his freedom after serving in Ukraine.

Vera Pekhteleva, 23, was killed in January 2020 by her boyfriend after ending their relationship.

The man convicted over her death, Vladislav Kanyus, was pardoned in April, according to lawyer and human rights advocate Alena Popova.

Ms Pekhteleva’s family discovered Kanyus was free when her mother saw online photos of him wearing camouflage and holding a weapon, Ms Popova said on her Telegram channel.

“There is no justice. There is no law. There are no human rights. Nothing. Just total violence,” Ms Popova told AP in response to the news about the release of Khadzhikurbanov.