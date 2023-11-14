King celebrates 75th birthday by chatting to hundreds of NHS nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King celebrates 75th birthday by chatting to hundreds of NHS nurses

By Press Association
The King celebrated his 75th birthday by chatting to hundreds of NHS nurses at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)
The King celebrated his 75th birthday by chatting to hundreds of NHS nurses at Buckingham Palace (Toby Melville/PA)

The King celebrated his 75th birthday by chatting to hundreds of NHS nurses at Buckingham Palace.

Charles hosted a reception in central London to highlight the work of nurses and midwives over the decades as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.

Among the guests were around 400 nurses and midwives from across the NHS as well as the new Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, following Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
Charles speaks with guests during a reception on his 75th birthday (Toby Melville/PA)

The King took the time to meet many of the guests and the crowd around Charles was sometimes five deep as he made his way around a ballroom.

He appeared to enjoy himself as he moved around the room making jokes and thanking nurses for their work.

Charles was given a birthday card on behalf of a six-year-old girl with whom he shares a birthday.

Sandra Stephens, 36, handed the King the letter on behalf of her daughter Isabella.

She said: “It is my daughter’s birthday today as well so she wrote him a letter and I offered him the letter.

“It said, ‘Hello, King. Do you know who I am? My name is Isabella and it is my birthday as well so happy birthday, too.’

“He looked at the letter briefly and I asked, ‘Could you accept this letter?’ And he said, ‘Of course’. He was just so pleasant.”

King Charles III’s 75th birthday
Charles during a reception on his 75th birthday to celebrate nurses and midwives working in the UK (Toby Melville/PA)

Charles also stopped to practice his Swahili with a Kenyan nurse.

Bernice Boore, 47, who also spoke to the King at a reception last month, said: “It was really interesting to see the King remembered me from the conversation we had last time.

“We talked about Kenya and I asked him if he enjoyed (his recent trip there).

“Then we started talking about Swahili words. I think he knew his Swahili, to be fair. That was really exciting.”

The King greeted the Health Secretary at the start of the event. After speaking to Charles, Ms Atkins said: “What an amazing end to this part of the day, to be here in Buckingham Palace with His Majesty the King, celebrating these incredible people who work in our NHS.

“I think it is so wonderful for His Majesty to show his appreciation, and therefore our appreciation, for all that they do to look after us.”

Asked if the King congratulated her on her new role, Ms Atkins said: “He was as welcoming and kind and friendly as one would hope to imagine.”

The King was also treated to a surprise performance of Happy Birthday by the NHS choir, with nearly the whole ballroom joining in, before he left the event.