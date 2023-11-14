Winter sun will have to wait for Ezri Konsa as he looks to take England chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winter sun will have to wait for Ezri Konsa as he looks to take England chance

By Press Association
Ezri Konsa put holiday plans to one side after landing an England call (Simon Marper/PA)
Ezri Konsa put holiday plans to one side after landing an England call (Simon Marper/PA)

Ezri Konsa had to scrap plans for a winter getaway after his late call-up but the Aston Villa defender always believed it was a case of when rather than if his England chance would come.

The talented 26-year-old has long been tipped for a senior call-up, only to once again miss out on a maiden call-up when the squad for the final Euro 2024 qualifiers was announced last Thursday.

But an injury to Lewis Dunk opened up a last-minute spot in Gareth Southgate’s set-up, leading to a surprise phone call after Villa’s 3-1 victory against Fulham at the weekend.

England Training Session and Media Day – St. George’s Park – Tuesday 14th November
Ezri Konsa always believed he could land an England call-up (Simon Marper/PA)

“I was literally driving home after my game on Sunday,” Konsa said. “Me and the missus were talking about having a little break, going away.

“Two minutes later I ended up getting the call. It was a weird feeling. It didn’t really sink in until I got home.

“The missus was crying a bit, she was more excited than me! I’d rather be here anyway (than on holiday), so it’s fine.”

It has certainly been a whirlwind few days for a player whose belief has never wavered despite much-mooted England opportunities failing to materialise break after break.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family,” said Konsa, who was part of England’s 2017 Under-20 World Cup win.

“It is a dream come true, ever since I was a little kid I wanted to play for England so I’m just grateful for the opportunity.

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar – UEFA Europa Conference League – Group E – Villa Park
Konsa (left) has impressed for Aston Villa this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I knew I had a lot to work on in my game, only recently in the last two seasons we have excelled at Villa and that part of it has helped me become the player I am today.

“I knew my time would come. It was just a matter of when. I was patient and, as I said, me and my family are really happy.

“I always believe in myself and always back myself and I am really enjoying my football now.”

From Charlton to Brentford and on to Villa, the defender has stepped up when he has needed to and is ready to do the same with England.

Konsa could make his debut in the final Euro 2024 qualifiers at home to Malta or away in North Macedonia, giving him the chance to stake his claim for next year’s finals.

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Konsa was called ‘Little Rio’ after comparisons to Rio Ferdinand (Nigel French/PA)

“Yeah of course that is every player’s target to want to go to a major tournament and play for your country,” he said.

“That is definitely on my list and definitely something that I am planning on doing.”

Winning a cap is his first focus as Konsa looks to follow a star-studded group of graduates from Senrab – the well-known east London youth team, where coach Tony Caroll revealed he was nicknamed ‘Little Rio’.

Konsa says Rio Ferdinand was one of the players he idolised, as was John Terry – a fellow ex-Senrab player that he loved growing up and learned a lot from during his time as Villa coach.

“I worked with him for two years and he really helped my game,” Konsa said of “legend” Terry.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – FA Youth Cup – Final – Villa Park
John Terry sent Konsa a message of congratulations (Nick Potts/PA)

“I used to ask him a lot of questions on how he was able to maintain playing at such a high level and he gave me a lot of advice.

“I took that on and it has definitely helped me get to where I am today.

“Yes, he was in touch and he sent me a nice message.

“He just said ‘congratulations’ and that I needed to enjoy it and be myself.”