Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer to challenge sentence at appeal hearing

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer is preparing for an appeal hearing after being given a 42-year minimum jail term.

Thomas Cashman, now 35, was jailed for life for shooting nine-year-old Olivia dead at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

His application for permission to challenge his minimum jail term was rejected by a judge without a hearing earlier this year.

He is scheduled to renew his appeal bid on Wednesday.

Olivia died on August 22 last year after she was shot by Thomas Cashman (Handout/PA)

Three appeal judges – Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Chamberlain – are listed to oversee a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

The shooting of Olivia occurred as Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, was chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, who tried to run into the little girl’s home in a bid to escape.

Cashman opened fire, hitting Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel in the wrist as she tried to keep the door shut on Nee, with the same bullet killing her daughter.

Cheryl Korbel was also shot in the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

In May, Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC said Cashman, a high-level Liverpool drug dealer, would not have his jail term increased.

It came after a number of requests were made for the father-of-two’s prison time to be lengthened via the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Mr Tomlinson said Olivia’s “senseless murder” had “shocked and sickened the nation”, but added: “Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded Cashman’s case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal”.

Olivia’s mother is among those campaigning for a change in the law to allow judges to force offenders to attend sentencing hearings, after Cashman refused to come up to the dock when he was sentenced.