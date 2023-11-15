What the papers say – November 15 By Press Association November 15 2023, 5.04am Share What the papers say – November 15 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4812930/what-the-papers-say-november-15/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) The Conservative Party’s latest political headache has dominated Wednesday’s headlines. The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Express and The Independent all lead with Suella Braverman’s claims the Prime Minister has “betrayed Britain”. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Braverman launches brutal attack on PM's 'betrayal' of nation'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/aBuihebb41— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 14, 2023 The Times: Braverman: PM lied tome and betrayed Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0iAApjvYff— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023 Wednesday's front page: War is declared – Suella accuses Rishi of betraying the nationhttps://t.co/HSkfXMJNZA#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bn5HDUXBeI— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 14, 2023 The i opted for a headline on Mrs Braverman’s attack on Rishi Sunak. The i: Revenge served hot #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/R5n1wQ3z6e— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023 The Daily Star and the Daily Mail both ran with fronts telling of the new “Tory civil war”. Daily Mail: New Tory Civil War #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Fy9eLqM3Hm— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023 Daily Star: Handbagged #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/REEKK2oLXE— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023 Metro reports on an arrest being made over the recent death of hockey player Adam Johnson on the ice in Sheffield. Metro: Ice Hockey death arrest #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/70HyhntkgR— George Mann (@sgfmann) November 14, 2023 The Financial Times leads with the latest Wall Street jump as US inflation falls more than expected. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 15 November https://t.co/6YsrSyWVqb pic.twitter.com/BbDJcgxIYC— Financial Times (@FT) November 14, 2023