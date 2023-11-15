Salman Rushdie receives first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salman Rushdie receives first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie receives the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation’s first ever lifetime Disturbing the Peace award (Invision/AP)
The latest honour for writer Sir Salman Rushdie was a prize kept secret until minutes before he rose from his seat to accept it in New York City.

On Tuesday night, the Satanic Verses author received the first-ever Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award, presented by the Vaclav Havel Centre on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Only a handful of the more than 100 attendees had advance notice about Sir Salman, whose whereabouts have largely been withheld from the general public since he was stabbed repeatedly in August 2022 during a literary festival in Western New York.

“I apologise for being a mystery guest,” Sir Salman said on Tuesday night, after being introduced by Reading Lolita In Tehran author Azar Nafisi.

Sir Salman was repeatedly stabbed in New York state in August 2022 (AP)

“I don’t feel at all mysterious. But it made life a little simpler.”

The Havel Centre, founded in 2012 as the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation, is named after the Czech playwright and dissident who became the last president of Czechoslovakia after the fall of the Communist regime in the late 1980s.

The centre has a mission to advance the legacy of Mr Havel, who died in 2011 and was known for championing human rights and free expression.

Numerous writers and diplomats attended Tuesday’s ceremony, hosted by CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah, the imprisoned Egyptian activist, was given the Disturbing the Peace Award to a Courageous Writer at Risk.

His aunt, the acclaimed author and translator Adhaf Soueif, accepted on his behalf and said he was aware of the prize.

Earlier this year, Sir Salman won the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade (dpa via AP)

“He’s very grateful,” she said. “He was particularly pleased by the name of the award, ‘Disturbing the Peace’. This really tickled him.”

Mr Abdel-Fattah, who turns 42 later this week, became known internationally during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings in the Middle East that drove out Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

He has since been imprisoned several times under the presidency of Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, making him a symbol for many of the country’s continued autocratic rule.

Sir Salman, 76, noted that last month he had received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, and now was getting a prize for disturbing the peace, leaving him wondering which side of “the fence” he was on.

He spent much of his speech praising Mr Havel, a close friend whom he remembered as being among the first government leaders to defend him after the novelist was driven into hiding by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s 1989 decree calling for his death over the alleged blasphemy of The Satanic Verses.

Sir Salman said Mr Havel was “kind of a hero of mine” who was “able to be an artist at the same time as being an activist.”

“He was inspirational to me as for many, many writers, and to receive an award in his name is a great honour,” Sir Salman added.