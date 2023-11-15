Police name 17-year-old found dead five days after 16-year-old fatally shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police name 17-year-old found dead five days after 16-year-old fatally shot

By Press Association
Jaydon Beckford’s body was found near a canal five days after Diego Henry was shot dead in Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)
Police have named a 17-year-old whose body was found in shrubland near the scene of the fatal shooting of a second teenager.

West Midlands Police said the death of Jaydon Beckford, whose body was found next to a canal in Ladywood, Birmingham, last Friday is being linked to that of 16-year-old Diego Henry, who died in hospital after a shooting on November 5.

The force said officers are not currently looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and further tests are being carried out to establish how Jaydon died.

A gun found in the same area as Jaydon’s body is being forensically examined.

In a statement, Jaydon’s family paid tribute to him as someone with “a sharp wit that could make anyone burst into laughter”.

The family statement added: “Jaydon was so transparent; you always knew where you stood with him. He was not afraid to speak his mind and be true to himself and tell those he loved that he loved them every day.

“Whether it was cracking jokes or sharing his thoughts, Jaydon was always a joy to be around and spend time with, which is reflected in his family and friends who adored him.

“Jaydon’s cheeky smile and infectious, loving nature will be remembered by those who loved him dearly.

Diego was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood, and died in hospital two days later.

In a tribute issued on Sunday, Diego’s mother, who was not named, said he “was a pleasant and well-mannered young man, who would easily put a smile on anyone’s face” and had a “passion for music”.

Detective Inspector Gavin Green said: “This is a complex investigation and a tragic set of circumstances. My sympathies truly remain with the families of both boys.

“The investigation is ongoing and we ask that anyone who has information, and hasn’t spoken to us, should contact us.”