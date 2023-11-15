Christmas lights extravaganza ‘brings festive magic back for the kids’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Christmas lights extravaganza ‘brings festive magic back for the kids’

By Press Association
A person take a photo of Andrew Walters’ Christmas light display at his home in Stillington, County Durham, which will raise funds through public donations for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture date: Tuesday November 14, 2023.
A person take a photo of Andrew Walters' Christmas light display at his home in Stillington, County Durham, which will raise funds through public donations for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture date: Tuesday November 14, 2023.

A Christmas-mad tree surgeon who has covered his home in lights to raise cash for the Teenage Cancer Trust and “bring the festive magic back for the kids” says his electricity bill will only be £300.

Andrew Walters’s spectacular display has become a Christmas tradition in the village of Stillington, Co Durham, and 400 people came from as far away as Leeds for this year’s grand switch-on at the weekend.

And his videos of his spectacular efforts have been viewed more than 1.5 million times on TikTok.

Christmas lights 2023
Andrew Walters with his Christmas light display at his home in Stillington, County Durham. (PA/Owen Humphreys)

Mr Walters, who has been putting on the display for more than five years, said everybody asks about his electricity bill, but says the 10,000 LED lights cost under a pound an hour to run.

“To be honest, last year, the whole season of Christmas cost £280, which was sponsored by a business,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s been sponsored again by a business and the bill will be about £300, which runs out at about 98p an hour when the lights are on, and that includes my household electrics as well.

“LEDs are so cheap to run, you can have as many as you want.”

Mr Walters said he was driven to make the show – which includes a replica toy shop window – bigger and better than ever following the feedback he has received for his previous efforts, including from the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Christmas lights 2023
Mr Walters’s display will raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust (PA/Owen Humphreys)

He said: “This year, I’ve extended the display quite a bit.

“I’ve put a lot more lights on this year. Last year’s feedback I got from families and messages I got from the Teenage Cancer Trust was gratefully received, and that’s what makes me do it, and brings the festive magic back for the kids.”

Mr Walters said he started planning the display at the beginning of the year and the work began in mid-September.

Among the guests at Saturday’s switch-on was Santa himself, who turned up in his sleigh.