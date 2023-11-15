TikTok launches feature to save songs to music apps like Spotify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

TikTok launches feature to save songs to music apps like Spotify

By Press Association
TikTok has launched a feature to make it easier for users to save viral songs to music apps like Spotify and Apple Music (Alamy/PA)
TikTok has launched a feature to make it easier for users to save viral songs to music apps like Spotify and Apple Music.

The “add to music app” feature will be rolled out in the UK and US over the coming weeks.

It will enable users to save songs they discover on the video platform directly to their preferred music streaming app.

Viral trend videos have helped popularise tracks such as Kylie Minogue’s dance anthem Padam Padam, and Raye, Casso and D-Block Europe’s collaboration on the single Prada.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, said: “TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music.”

Person using phone to access Spotify app
TikTok’s new ‘add to music app’ feature works in partnership with streaming platforms like Spotify (Alamy/PA)

The new feature creates a “direct link” between music discovery and consumption, “thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders”, Mr Obermann said.

A button that says “add song” next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in a user’s feed will allow them to save the song to a default playlist – including the “TikTok Songs” playlist on Amazon Music or the “Liked Songs” list on Spotify.

The feature will start testing in additional markets soon, TikTok said.

Last month, TikTok confirmed its first European data centre as part of its ongoing response to data privacy concerns around the app’s links to China.

The centre in Dublin is the first of three in Europe to be built and will house data from TikTok users across the region.

The UK Government earlier this year banned TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, from being used on ministers’ work phones following a security review.