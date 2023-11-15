Government disagrees with HS2 estimate showing ‘significant’ cost rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government disagrees with HS2 estimate showing ‘significant’ cost rise

By Press Association
The Government has announced it ‘disagrees’ with HS2 Ltd figures showing a ‘significant’ increase in the estimated cost of Phase 1 of the high-speed railway (Lucy North/PA)
The Government has announced it “disagrees” with an HS2 Ltd estimate showing a “significant” increase in the cost of building the high-speed railway.

HS2 Ltd, the Government-owned company responsible for the project, calculated in September that constructing the line between London and the West Midlands known as Phase One would cost between £49 billion and £57 billion (at 2019 prices).

This comes a year after Transport Secretary Mark Harper said this phase “remains within its overall budget of £44.6 billion”.

HS2 Ltd blamed several factors for the increase, such as delivery productivity, delays obtaining consent for the work, and the impact on supply chains from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

In a report to Parliament on Wednesday, rail minister Huw Merriman wrote that the latest estimate is “a very significant upwards revision compared with HS2 Ltd’s previous projections”.

He stated that “the Government disagrees with the £49 billion to £57 billion figure for two reasons.”

He explained that the estimate was drawn up before the Department for Transport (DfT) curtailed HS2 last month by scrapping the project north of the West Midlands and dramatically amending plans for Euston, which will cut costs.

The minister also stated that the DfT “makes different assumptions on how much cost risk remains addressable”.

HS2 project
Huw Merriman stated that the Government disagrees with the £49 billion to £57 billion figure (Aaron Chown/PA)

The department’s officials put the estimated cost range for Phase One at between £45 billion and £54 billion.

Mr Merriman wrote that he has asked HS2 Ltd executive chair Sir Jon Thompson to update the company’s estimate considering the revised scope of Phase One, and to explain why the increases “have been so significant”.

A spokesman for HS2 Ltd said: “This is a project of unprecedented scale and complexity.

“Rising costs were caused by multiple factors including delays in planning and environmental consents, programme scope changes, and supply chain pressures linked to the pandemic and Ukraine war.

“With hindsight, estimations made prior to full construction by the Government and HS2 Ltd were overly optimistic and delivery performance did not fully match expectations.

“HS2 Ltd, under the new leadership of Sir Jon Thompson, is committed to learning lessons of the last few years and controlling costs.”