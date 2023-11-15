Government must consider legal costs of future asylum plans, says refugee lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must consider legal costs of future asylum plans, says refugee lawyer

By Press Association
The head of public law at Duncan Lewis said the Government will have to consider the cost to taxpayers in any future asylum policies they develop (PA)
The Government will now have to consider the legal costs of any future asylum policies they develop, a lawyer representing some of the refugees in the Rwanda deportation case has said.

Toufique Hossain, head of public law at law firm Duncan Lewis – which represented six of the lead claimants – said that politicians will have to bear in mind “the waste of taxpayers’ money” if they try to make a new asylum deal before it’s tested in the courts.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside court, he said: “I would argue at least now the Government has a blueprint in which to go about developing a new asylum policy.

“They will have to bear in mind, whatever deal they make, the waste of taxpayers’ money, hundreds of millions of pounds, in going through a deal before it’s tested in the courts.

Rwanda policy
A number of groups involved in the initial High Court appeal also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict (PA)

“They’ll have to think carefully as to what deals they make with countries where they have serious concerns with those countries’ human rights records.”

Public law solicitor Sophie Lucas, also from Duncan Lewis, said it was a victory “first and foremost” for their clients.

“It is also a victory for the rule of law,” she said.

“It serves as an important reminder that no-one is above the law, including this Government.”

A number of groups involved in the initial High Court appeal also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict.

James Wilson, director of Detention Action, said that they are “deeply relieved” that asylum seekers will not be handed over to “an authoritarian regime”.

“We are proud to have been one of the first claimants to bring this historic legal challenge, in solidarity with the thousands of people threatened with removal to Rwanda,” he said.

“We urge the new Home Secretary to abandon this policy altogether, rather than repeating this mistake by seeking a similar agreement with another country.”

While Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), said that their campaign was “far from over”.

“It is not refugees that have driven down wages and starved public services of the resources they need, it is the fault of successive Tory governments that have overseen a sustained attack on living standards,” he said.

“The only way to protect human life and prevent people from drowning in the Channel is to give them safe passage – which we call on the Government to adopt.”

Alison Pickup, director of Asylum Aid, said that the Government had shown a “complete lack of humanity” in pursuing the policy through the courts.

“There is no evidence that this policy will work as a ‘deterrent’ to people who have no choice but to flee their homes,” she said.

“Worse, it causes significant anxiety and harm to those already in the UK, living in permanent fear of removal to a country they don’t know.

“We call on the Government to re-evaluate its unworkable policy and to abandon the idea of forcibly removing people seeking asylum to third countries.”