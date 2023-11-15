Man who ran over off-duty ambulance worker jailed for at least 28 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who ran over off-duty ambulance worker jailed for at least 28 years

By Press Association
A van driver who deliberately ran over an off-duty ambulance worker after he intervened in a pub row has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died and his friend Wayne Common was badly hurt when Toby Kelly deliberately drove into them in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, in April.

Mr Flanighan and Mr Common were in the pub when they noticed a disturbance between Kelly and a woman and went to help her, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told.

Kelly, the woman and another man were ejected from the premises and they got in his van, which he then deliberately drove into Mr Flanighan and Mr Common before speeding away.

Mr Flanighan died at the scene while Mr Common was left with long-term injuries.

Sheldon Flanighan
Sheldon Flanighan was killed by Kelly, who used his van as a weapon (Northumbria Police/PA)

Kelly, 38, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder after a five-week trial. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Judge Penny Moreland said Kelly went to the pub with David Fairclough and Shannon Wooden and started “causing trouble,” intimidating a staff member, refusing to leave when asked and throwing his wallet on the counter to show how much money he had.

Ms Wooden hit him and he “retaliated and overpowered” her, causing injuries to her face and dragging her by her feet from the bar, the court was told.

Judge Moreland said Mr Flanighan and Mr Common intervened because of the way Kelly was treating Ms Wooden, and he “used his car as a weapon”, driving at Mr Common, knocking him down and driving over him.

“No-one saw Sheldon Flanighan go under the van. The expert’s hypothesis is that he went under as you reversed. You ran over him twice,” the judge said.

Judge Moreland said after Kelly left the scene he was seen on CCTV hugging Mr Fairclough “in jubilation” and examining his van for damage.

A victim impact statement read in court by Mr Flanighan’s sister Julia Burnett described him as a “dedicated dad” whose sons have been left heartbroken by his death.

One of Mr Flanighan’s sons was too traumatised to take his exams and was “tortured” by the fact his father could not be there for his 16th birthday, the court was told.

Mrs Burnett said her brother had “lost his dreams of seeing his sons grow up” and his “well-earned retirement” after 29 years with the North East Ambulance Service.

Mr Sheldon’s home town of Amble in Northumberland was brought to a standstill on the day of his funeral as thousands of mourners attended, the court was told.

Mrs Burnett said: “The defendant has never shown any remorse or acknowledgement of guilt.

“The atrocity committed by (Kelly) is beyond any comprehension.”

She told the court: “Our lives have been changed forever. We will never be graced by Sheldon’s warmth again. He has been stolen from us, never to return.”

In a statement read to the court, Mr Common said he suffered injuries to his head, ribs, foot, liver and spleen and has been left with ongoing balance issues, pain in his left hand and right foot, slurred speech and the loss of taste and smell.

“Foods I used to eat like bread, potatoes and pasta now leave a terrible metallic taste in my mouth,” he said.

He has also been diagnosed with depression and is likely to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the court was told.

Mr Common said: “Prior to this incident I always used to be the life and soul of the party (…) I feel as though I don’t recognise myself from who I used to be.

“I don’t feel I’m entitled to enjoy myself because of what happened to Sheldon. (He) was a decent man who lived a decent life.”

In mitigation, the court was told Kelly is “sincerely sorry for the events of that day”.