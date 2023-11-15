Man who ran over off-duty ambulance worker jailed for at least 28 years

A van driver who deliberately ran over an off-duty ambulance worker after he intervened in a pub row has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died and his friend Wayne Common was badly hurt when Toby Kelly deliberately drove into them in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, in April.

Mr Flanighan and Mr Common were in the pub when they noticed a disturbance between Kelly and a woman and went to help her, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told.

Kelly, the woman and another man were ejected from the premises and they got in his van, which he then deliberately drove into Mr Flanighan and Mr Common before speeding away.

Mr Flanighan died at the scene while Mr Common was left with long-term injuries.

Sheldon Flanighan was killed by Kelly, who used his van as a weapon (Northumbria Police/PA)

Kelly, 38, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder after a five-week trial. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Judge Penny Moreland said Kelly went to the pub with David Fairclough and Shannon Wooden and started “causing trouble,” intimidating a staff member, refusing to leave when asked and throwing his wallet on the counter to show how much money he had.

Ms Wooden hit him and he “retaliated and overpowered” her, causing injuries to her face and dragging her by her feet from the bar, the court was told.

Judge Moreland said Mr Flanighan and Mr Common intervened because of the way Kelly was treating Ms Wooden, and he “used his car as a weapon”, driving at Mr Common, knocking him down and driving over him.

“No-one saw Sheldon Flanighan go under the van. The expert’s hypothesis is that he went under as you reversed. You ran over him twice,” the judge said.

Judge Moreland said after Kelly left the scene he was seen on CCTV hugging Mr Fairclough “in jubilation” and examining his van for damage.

A victim impact statement read in court by Mr Flanighan’s sister Julia Burnett described him as a “dedicated dad” whose sons have been left heartbroken by his death.

One of Mr Flanighan’s sons was too traumatised to take his exams and was “tortured” by the fact his father could not be there for his 16th birthday, the court was told.

Mrs Burnett said her brother had “lost his dreams of seeing his sons grow up” and his “well-earned retirement” after 29 years with the North East Ambulance Service.

Mr Sheldon’s home town of Amble in Northumberland was brought to a standstill on the day of his funeral as thousands of mourners attended, the court was told.

Mrs Burnett said: “The defendant has never shown any remorse or acknowledgement of guilt.

“The atrocity committed by (Kelly) is beyond any comprehension.”

She told the court: “Our lives have been changed forever. We will never be graced by Sheldon’s warmth again. He has been stolen from us, never to return.”

In a statement read to the court, Mr Common said he suffered injuries to his head, ribs, foot, liver and spleen and has been left with ongoing balance issues, pain in his left hand and right foot, slurred speech and the loss of taste and smell.

“Foods I used to eat like bread, potatoes and pasta now leave a terrible metallic taste in my mouth,” he said.

He has also been diagnosed with depression and is likely to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the court was told.

Mr Common said: “Prior to this incident I always used to be the life and soul of the party (…) I feel as though I don’t recognise myself from who I used to be.

“I don’t feel I’m entitled to enjoy myself because of what happened to Sheldon. (He) was a decent man who lived a decent life.”

In mitigation, the court was told Kelly is “sincerely sorry for the events of that day”.