Boy fatally stabbed as part of tit-for-tat violence between groups, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boy fatally stabbed as part of tit-for-tat violence between groups, court hears

By Press Association
Gordon Gault, who died in hospital on November 15 2022 aged 14, after he was stabbed in Newcastle’s West End six days before (Northumbria Police/PA)
Gordon Gault, who died in hospital on November 15 2022 aged 14, after he was stabbed in Newcastle’s West End six days before (Northumbria Police/PA)

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a rival group of six youths against a background of tit-for-tat violence, a court has heard.

Gordon Gault was stabbed in Newcastle’s West End on November 9 2022 and died a exactly a year ago in hospital, jurors were told.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, said two armed groups clashed and Gordon and another youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were stabbed.

Outlining the case to the jury, he said some rap lyrics and notes written on some of the defendants’ phones will form part of they evidence in the trial, which could last six weeks.

Mr Sandiford told Newcastle Crown Court Gordon and the other youth – who survived – were attacked out of revenge for one of the defendants, Carlos Neto, now 18, being stabbed, or “cheffed”, in the bottom some weeks before.

And on the day of the fatal stabbing, his co-accused Benedict Mbala, also now 18, was assaulted outside his college, with a humiliating video clip of the attack being shared on social media.

Mr Sandiford said the defendants’ group armed themselves with two machetes of the type used by the British Army Gurkha regiment, kitchen knives and a lump hammer, then went into the territory of their rivals, known as a “vio”, or violation.

He said there was a feud, or “beef” between the groups, and it “involved tit-for-tat violence and threats of violence before and after the stabbings”.

Gordon retrieved a metal baseball bat from some bushes and was seen on CCTV to be wearing blue latex gloves, to avoid leaving DNA or fingerprints, in the lead-up to the clash between groups, Mr Sandiford said.

He was riding on the back of an electric scooter ridden by another youth, who cannot be named, as the rivals looked for each other.

Neto then used a machete to stab Gordon in the arm, catching him unaware on the back of the e-bike, and the blow severed vital blood vessels, the court heard.

The youth rode him away from the scene, leaving a trail of blood in the road, and an ambulance was called but the 14-year-old could not be saved despite days of hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, the two armed groups continued to clash until a passing motorist caused them to break up.

One of Gordon’s group was also slashed and required hospital treatment for his large wound, the court heard.

The defendants all deny murder and a charge of wounding with intent on the other alleged victim.

The defendants are: Mbala, of St John’s Walk, Newcastle; Neto, of Manchester Road East, Manchester; Daniel Lacerda, 18, of Paddock Close, Ferryhill, County Durham; Lawson Natty, 18, of Eastgarth, Newbiggin Hall Estate, Newcastle, and youths aged 17 and 16 who cannot be identified.

Mr Sandiford will continue opening the case on Wednesday.