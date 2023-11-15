Ring to preview security features with abuse charity to boost safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ring to preview security features with abuse charity to boost safety

By Press Association

Smart doorbell firm Ring is to work with experts at domestic abuse charity Refuge to increase safety measures around its devices.

The Amazon-owned firm said it will work with Refuge’s technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment team to gather feedback on the company’s current and future products.

Ring said that, as part of the work, it will preview select product and feature releases with Refuge to improve security and identify any potential risks to mitigate.

The tech company said that, following feedback that home security devices are one of the most requested items by survivors rebuilding their lives, it has also donated video doorbells and security cameras to Refuge to help the charity support its network.

It said it will also work with the charity to ensure that devices used by survivors are set up securely and can be used safely to help with security and reassurance.

Ring managing director for the EU and international Dave Ward said: “We care deeply about the safety of our communities, and we build products and services to help our customers protect what matters most at home – including the people.

“We rely on expert organisations and advocates like Refuge to help us better understand the safety needs of survivors of domestic abuse, while continuously improving the technology available to them.

“We believe technology should be used for good, and we’re proud that this work will help us scale our impact in supporting survivors of domestic abuse as they rebuild their lives and seek peace of mind.”

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, said: “Refuge are excited to be announcing our partnership with Ring and are grateful for their support in tackling the misuse of products to facilitate abuse and ensure women’s safety is a strategic focus.

“At Refuge, we know the problem is not with individual products or technology but with perpetrators who weaponise these devices as tools to harm.

“Perpetrators are constantly finding new ways to facilitate abuse through products, but these devices are often designed to keep people and their homes safe and can provide security for survivors of abuse.

“Our specialist technology-facilitated abuse team are looking forward to actively working with the team at Ring to mitigate the potential misuse of products by domestic abuse perpetrators and ensure the protection of survivors of domestic abuse.”