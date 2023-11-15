Ring to preview security features with abuse charity to boost safety

Smart doorbell firm Ring is to work with experts at domestic abuse charity Refuge to increase safety measures around its devices.

The Amazon-owned firm said it will work with Refuge’s technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment team to gather feedback on the company’s current and future products.

Ring said that, as part of the work, it will preview select product and feature releases with Refuge to improve security and identify any potential risks to mitigate.

The tech company said that, following feedback that home security devices are one of the most requested items by survivors rebuilding their lives, it has also donated video doorbells and security cameras to Refuge to help the charity support its network.

It said it will also work with the charity to ensure that devices used by survivors are set up securely and can be used safely to help with security and reassurance.

Ring managing director for the EU and international Dave Ward said: “We care deeply about the safety of our communities, and we build products and services to help our customers protect what matters most at home – including the people.

“We rely on expert organisations and advocates like Refuge to help us better understand the safety needs of survivors of domestic abuse, while continuously improving the technology available to them.

“We believe technology should be used for good, and we’re proud that this work will help us scale our impact in supporting survivors of domestic abuse as they rebuild their lives and seek peace of mind.”

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge, said: “Refuge are excited to be announcing our partnership with Ring and are grateful for their support in tackling the misuse of products to facilitate abuse and ensure women’s safety is a strategic focus.

“At Refuge, we know the problem is not with individual products or technology but with perpetrators who weaponise these devices as tools to harm.

“Perpetrators are constantly finding new ways to facilitate abuse through products, but these devices are often designed to keep people and their homes safe and can provide security for survivors of abuse.

“Our specialist technology-facilitated abuse team are looking forward to actively working with the team at Ring to mitigate the potential misuse of products by domestic abuse perpetrators and ensure the protection of survivors of domestic abuse.”