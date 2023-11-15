France issues arrest warrant for Syrian President over alleged war crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France issues arrest warrant for Syrian President over alleged war crimes

By Press Association
Syrian President Bashar Assad is alleged to have been involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity (AP)
French authorities have issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two army generals, alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity including in the chemical attack in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers said.

In addition to President Assad, the arrest warrants were issued for his brother, Maher Assad, the commander of the fourth armoured division, and two Syrian army generals, Ghassan Abbas and Bassam al-Hassan.

Jeanne Sulzer and Clemence Witt, lawyers at the Paris Bar who represent the plaintiffs, and NGOs behind the complaint, hailed the decision by judicial authorities on Wednesday.

“It marks a crucial milestone in the battle against impunity,” Ms Sulzer told The Associated Press.

Alleged chemical attack site
Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria (AP)

“It signifies a positive evolution in case law recognizing the grave nature of the crimes committed.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office has not publicly commented on the arrest warrants that remain secret under French law amid an ongoing investigation.

“Legally speaking, this is a procedural act as the investigation into the 2013 attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Douma continues,” Ms Sulzer said.

The four individuals named in the arrest warrants “can be arrested and brought to France for questioning by the investigative judges”, she added.

More than 1,000 people were killed and thousands were injured in the August 2013 attacks on Douma and Eastern Ghouta.

The investigation into the two chemical weapons attacks has been conducted under universal jurisdiction in France by investigative judges of the Specialised Unit for Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Judicial Court.

Damascus suburb
The warrant relates to attacks in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said (AP)

The investigation was opened in March 2021 in response to a criminal complaint by the survivors, and filed by the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM).

Mazen Darwish, the SCM’s director, said the issuing of arrest warrants is “a new victory for the victims, their families and survivors” of the 2013 attacks.

Mr Assad’s government was widely deemed by the international community to be responsible for the August 21 2013 sarin gas attack in the then-opposition-held Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta.

The Syrian government and its allies have denied their responsibility and claimed the Ghouta attack was carried out by opposition forces trying to push for foreign military intervention.

The United States threatened military retaliation in the aftermath of the attack, with then-president Barack Obama saying Mr Assad’s use of chemical weapons would be Washington’s “red line”.

However, the US public and congress were wary of a new war, as invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq had turned into quagmires.

In the end, Washington settled for a deal with Moscow for Syria to give up its chemical weapons stockpile.

Syria says it eliminated its chemical arsenal under the 2013 agreement. However, watchdog groups have continued to allege chemical attacks by Syrian government forces since then.