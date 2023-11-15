More rain for southern England and south Wales following Storm Debi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More rain for southern England and south Wales following Storm Debi

By Press Association
Storm Debi brought heavy rainfall in Kent on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Thursday as rain continues to affect southern England and south Wales following Storm Debi.

The Met Office said 30-40mm of rain could fall across the south coast, particularly along east-facing slopes, with 10-20mm more widely seen.

The warning is in place from midnight to 6pm and spans the entirety of the English south coast, including Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, East and West Sussex and large parts of Kent and Hampshire.

In southern Wales, the cities of Cardiff, Swansea and St David’s will also be affected.

Localised flooding and travel disruption could impact the South West through the morning rush hour and the South East in the afternoon.

It comes after southern England was battered by Storm Debi earlier this week.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “In terms of the rain, that will gradually be spreading from the South West through the latter part of this evening and the early part of Thursday morning, and slowly tracking its way eastwards.

“It will gradually clear away towards the south east as we go through the afternoon, hence the warning finishing at 6pm.”

There will also be some strong winds, with gusts of up to 50mph expected on the coast and a chance of 60mph in west Cornwall.

However, these winds will be at their strongest through the first part of the morning and will gradually ease throughout the day.

The northern half of the country will see a drier day with some sunshine, but an organised band of showers will sweep across Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northern England through the afternoon and evening before easing.

Ms Glaisyer added much of the rain across the whole country will move on overnight, with Friday “probably the driest day of the week” and plenty of sunshine in northern and eastern areas.