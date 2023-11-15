Former civil servant in High Court fight after being sanctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former civil servant in High Court fight after being sanctioned

By Press Association
Lawyers representing Graham Phillips, who is based in Ukraine, have taken legal action against the Foreign Office (PA)
A British former civil servant who has been described in Parliament as a “pro-Russian propagandist” is embroiled in a High Court fight with Foreign Office ministers after being sanctioned.

Graham Phillips was made the subject of an “asset freeze” in July 2022 – a decision up on “ministerial review” in February, a judge has been told.

Lawyers representing Mr Phillips, who is based in Ukraine, have taken legal action against the Foreign Office and say the decision was unfair and should be quashed.

Ministers are fighting the claim.

Mr Justice Swift, who is overseeing a hearing at the High Court, in London, heard that Mr Phillips had expressed “political opinions” on YouTube and social media to a “primarily UK domestic audience”.

Mr Phillips was the “first mono-British” national to be “subjected to sanctions by the British Government”, a barrister leading his legal team told the judge.

“He is not alleged by the defendant to have committed any criminal offence, nor is he alleged to be part of the Russian State apparatus or to be actively involved in advancing the Russian war effort or supporting the Russian economy,” Joshua Hitchens told Mr Justice Swift, in a written case outline.

“Instead, his designation stems entirely from political opinions expressed on YouTube and social media to a primarily UK domestic audience.”

Mr Hitchens said Mr Phillips’ “designation” was “disproportionate”.

“Sanctions are a central and regular feature of the UK’s foreign policy response to a whole host of nations and issues around the world,” added Mr Hitchens.

“There are currently UK sanctions regimes applying to 27 other countries as well as nine themes as diverse as counter terrorism, anti-corruption and unauthorised drilling activities.

“The extent to which this expansive statutory framework gives the Executive the power to curtail lawful political speech through the imposition of sanctions on British nationals is a matter of very considerable public importance.”

Mr Phillips, who watched the hearing from Ukraine via videolink, was mentioned in a debate in the Lords in June 2022.

Labour former defence secretary Lord Browne of Ladyton asked whether the Government had launched an investigation into Mr Phillips.

He described Mr Phillips as a “British former civil servant and pro-Russian propagandist”.

The hearing is due to end later on Thursday.